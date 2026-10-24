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Thane Court Remands Purnekar Murder Accused To Judicial Custody

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 24, 2026 20:19 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A local court in Thane has remanded two key accused in the high-profile Pradeep Purnekar murder case to judicial custody, marking a significant development in the investigation into the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's killing.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two accused, Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and Amit Singh alias Paplu, have been sent to judicial custody by a local court.
  • They are implicated in the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) Manpada ward chief Pradeep Purnekar.
  • Purnekar was killed at his office on September 29.
  • The remand occurred on Saturday after their police custody ended.

A local court on Saturday remanded two accused in the Pradeep Purnekar murder case in judicial custody after their police remand ended.

Purnekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) Manpada ward chief, was killed at his office on September 29.

 

Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and Amit Singh alias Paplu were among the five people arrested by an SIT in the case.

Magistrate S B Sable remanded the two in judicial custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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