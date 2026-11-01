Puri's wife wealthier than him, income jumps 11-fold in 5 yrs

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's Rajya Sabha bypoll affidavit reveals his wife, Laxmi Puri, possesses significantly greater wealth, including higher annual income and movable assets, sparking interest in the financial disclosures of political figures.

IMAGE: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri submits his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-election in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in Bhopal on Saturday. Photograph: @DrMohanYadav51/X

Key Points Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's wife, Laxmi Puri, has a higher annual income, more movable assets, and larger bank deposits than him, as per his Rajya Sabha bypoll affidavit.

Hardeep Puri declared movable assets worth Rs 6.54 crore and immovable assets of Rs 20 crore, with his annual income rising to Rs 75.57 lakh over the past five years.

Laxmi Puri's movable assets are valued at Rs 10.66 crore and immovable assets at Rs 9 crore, including an apartment in Geneva worth about Rs 34 crore, with her annual income increasing to Rs 1.69 crore during the same period.

The affidavit also notes Puri's past meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, which the opposition Congress has criticised, though Puri denies wrongdoing.

Neither Hardeep Puri nor his wife has any outstanding loans, and no criminal cases are pending against the Union minister.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, Hardeep Singh Puri's wife, Laxmi Puri, is wealthier than him in terms of annual income, movable assets and bank deposits, according to the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers.

The 74-year-old leader submitted his nomination papers and the affidavit in Bhopal on Saturday for the November 12 bypoll.

Hardeep Puri's Financial Disclosures

According to the affidavit, Puri has movable assets worth Rs 6.54 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 20 crore, including a residential property in Delhi's West End area.

His annual income rose from Rs 63.36 lakh to Rs 75.57 lakh over the past five years.

Puri listed pension and salary as a Union minister, rent from his Delhi property and interest on bank deposits as his sources of income.

Citing Puri's nomination, the opposition Congress has slammed the ruling BJP for 'shamelessly promoting a man with links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein'.

Puri has acknowledged meeting Epstein three or four times in a professional context before joining the Union Cabinet in 2017 and denied any wrongdoing.

Laxmi Puri's Asset Portfolio

Laxmi Puri has movable assets worth Rs 10.66 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 9 crore, including a house in Greater Noida valued at Rs 19.52 lakh and an apartment in Geneva, Switzerland, worth 3 million Swiss francs (about Rs 34 crore), the affidavit said.

She also holds $290,658 (about Rs 2.75 crore), it read.

While Puri's annual income increased by around Rs 12.21 lakh over the past five years, his wife's income rose from Rs 15.39 lakh to Rs 1.69 crore during the same period, as per the affidavit.

The document lists her sources of income as pensions from the Government of India and the United Nations, rent from her Geneva property and interest on bank deposits.

Laxmi Puri, a retired Indian Foreign Service officer, has also served as a diplomat and a UN official.

Comparative Financial Details And Background

The affidavit states that the Union minister has Rs 10,000 in cash and a vehicle valued at around Rs 32 lakh. His wife has Rs 20,000 in cash and jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh.

Puri has nearly Rs 22.20 lakh in four bank accounts in Delhi, while Laxmi has around Rs 1.02 crore in two accounts in the national capital.

Both have deposits in their respective Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme (SCSS) accounts, amounting to Rs 20.54 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively, according to the affidavit.

Neither Puri nor his wife has any outstanding loans or liabilities from banks or financial institutions. The affidavit said no criminal case is pending against the Union minister, nor has he ever been convicted in any case.

The BJP's Central Election Committee announced Puri's candidature on October 28.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan resigned. His term was scheduled to end in April 2030.