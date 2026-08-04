Puri Rath Yatra chariot wheels to be installed in Rashtrapati Bhavan

The sacred wheels of Puri's Rath Yatra chariots will find a permanent home at Rashtrapati Bhavan, celebrating Odisha's profound cultural and spiritual legacy.

IMAGE: Devotees carry Lord Jagannath to the chariot as they participate in Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri Jagannath temple, Puri, July 16, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Wheels from Puri's annual Rath Yatra chariots are set to be installed at Rashtrapati Bhavan.



President Droupadi Murmu approved the proposal from Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Arabinda Padhee.

The installation symbolises a lasting recognition of Odisha's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

This initiative follows the recent installation of Konark wheel replicas at the presidential estate, further showcasing India's cultural legacy.

Wheels of the three chariots used in Puri's annual Rath Yatra will be installed at Rashtrapati Bhavan, an official said on August 4, Tuesday.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said he met President Droupadi Murmu at Lok Bhavan in Bhubaneswar and placed the proposal.

"The President agreed to install the three wheels of the Rath Yatra chariots at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This is a moment of pride for all of us," he said in a statement.

Symbol of Odisha's Rich Heritage

The wheels of Lord Jagannath's 'Nandighosh', Lord Balabhadra's 'Taladhwaja', and Goddess Subhadra's 'Darpadalan' chariots will be sent to New Delhi and installed as a lasting symbol of Odisha's cultural and spiritual heritage, officials said.

The three chariots used during the annual Rath Yatra are dismantled after the festival every year. While part of the wood is used in the Jagannath Temple kitchen, important components of the chariots are auctioned among devotees, they said.

Fresh timber is used each year to build new chariots for the festival, they added.

This is not the first time Odisha's heritage has found a place at the presidential estate.

On October 29, 2024, four sandstone replicas of the iconic Konark wheels were installed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre and Amrit Udyan to showcase India's rich cultural legacy to visitors, officials said.

The Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Odisha, was built in the form of a colossal chariot dedicated to the Sun God, with its intricately carved wheels regarded as enduring symbols of India's architectural and cultural heritage, they said.