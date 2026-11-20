The 'Astitva' exhibition at Purana Qila unveils India's 3,000-year-old civilisational history and cultural ties with SCO nations through remarkable archaeological finds.

IMAGE: Purana Qila, New Delhi. Photograph: Nirdesh K Singh

Key Points The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila features an exhibition, 'Astitva', showcasing India's ancient civilisational identity starting on Friday.

Archaeological remains on display date from 1200 BC to 1200 CE, including painted grey ware and Mauryan period terracotta figurines.

An artefact with an inscription referring to 'Indraprastha' and a stone image of Vaikunth Vishnu from the Rajput Era are also exhibited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the forum and visit the exhibition in the evening.

The exhibition highlights Purana Qila's continuous inhabitation for 3,000 years and India's historical trade ties with SCO nations, as revealed by excavations this year.

Painted grey ware, terracotta figurines of the Mauryan period, a stone-made image of Vaikunth Vishnu of the Rajput Era, and an artefact bearing an inscription referring to 'Indraprastha' are among archaeological remains on display at the Purana Qila in New Delhi for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum starting on Friday.

The exhibition, 'Astitva - The Essence of our Existence', will present India's ancient civilisational identity to the visiting delegates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the forum and visit the exhibition in the evening.

Showcasing India's Ancient Identity

"It will offer an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1,200 BC to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefact, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday.

The ancient site in the heart of Delhi comes under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

It is closed to general visitors till Sunday, an official said.

Unearthing Purana Quila's Rich History

The exhibition site was chosen as the venue for the forum for its "civilisational layers, dating from over 3,200 years ago to the current time … and deep roots of India's culture," Vasant Swarnkar, ASI's director (museum), told PTI Videos.

Excavations at the site have revealed "trade ties" that India would have had with the countries which are now part of the SCO, he said.

Swarnkar said past excavations include the digging rounds of 2013-14, and then 2017-18, followed by the 2022-23 excavation and a fourth round "we are trying this year."

Excavations conducted at two different sites, and the findings at the site, are linked with the pre-Mauryan period, the painted grey ware culture from 12th century BC, the Mahajanpad period, the Mauryan period, the Shunga period, the Kushana period, the post-Gupta period, the Rajput period, the Sultanate period, and the Mughal period.

So "we find deposits of all these cultural layers," Swarnkar said.

"This is one site that has seen continued inhabitation for 3,000 years," the ASI official asserted.

Treasures From Mauryan To Rajput Eras

"On display at the exhibition are painted grey ware objects, such as dish, bowl, 'lota', depict a "culture of that era", the food culture, the kind of vessels which would have been used," he said.

Besides, terracotta figurines of the Mauryan Era, figurines made of moulds, and hand-made images, 'mankas', bead-making components, chips of semi-precious stones, and coins have been found, which represent the "prosperity of that era," Swarnkar said.

Ornamental objects, worn as jewellery, are also being displayed.

"An image of Vaikunth Vishnu of the Rajput era, made of stone, a terracotta plate depicting Gajalakshmi flanked by elephants offering 'jalabhishek', a small sculpture of Ganesha are also part of the display," he said.

The ASI official said the exhibition assumes greater significance as these objects were excavated at the Purana Qila site.

One of the most ancient of the numerous sites of cities of Delhi, Indraprastha, Purana Qila is roughly rectangular in shape, with a circuit of nearly two kilometres, according to a description on the website of Delhi Tourism.

The fort's imposing gateway and walls were built by Mughal Emperor Humayun, as the foundation for the new capital, Dinpanah, was laid.

The work was carried forward by Sher Shah Suri, who succeeded Humayun.

An artefact bearing an inscription, found at Sarban village, mentioning 'Indraprastha', is also part of the exhibition, Swarnkar said.

"We found evidence of horse sacrifice, its skull, burnt 'yagya kund', scattered bones, and terracotta figurines. So, a horse skull is being displayed too," he added.

After Modi's visit tomorrow evening, the exhibition will be open to general visitors, he said.

Fostering SCO Cultural Connections

China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are among the countries that have confirmed participation in the forum.

Last week, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters that India aims to ensure that the SCO grows beyond being a geopolitical and economic platform into a forum for shared civilisational heritage and human values.

There are geopolitical, strategic and bilateral relations, and "going a step further (at this forum), there will be discussions on how we can reinforce cultural relations in the coming time, and can establish a better dialogue and harmony between countries, and between the people of the countries," he said.

Besides the exhibition, the 'Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion -- Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll' will showcase an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions, the PMO said.