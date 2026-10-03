Punjabi influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar

Punjabi social media influencer Mad Sandhu was tragically shot dead in Amritsar, sparking a police investigation into the motive and drawing political criticism over the state's law and order situation.

IMAGE: Punjabi social media influencer Mad Sandhu. Photograph: Mad Sandhu on Instagram

Key Points Punjabi social media influencer Mad Sandhu, also known as Madhusudan, was fatally shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Amritsar.

The incident took place on Loharka road, with Sandhu being attacked near a car wash shop and succumbing to injuries at a hospital.

Police are investigating the murder from multiple angles, though the motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Sandhu, known for his content on make-up artistry and gender issues, had previously faced criticism and backlash for his social media presence.

The murder prompted Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka to criticise the AAP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne unidentified persons in Amritsar on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on Loharka road at around 6 pm, they said.

Two unidentified persons, who were on a motorbike, opened fire at Mad Sandhu and fled the spot, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela said.

Sandhu's real name is Madhusudan.

Sandhu was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigation Underway In Influencer's Murder

He was attacked when he came to a shop to get his car, which he had given for washing.

Around two to three rounds were fired, with an eyewitness saying the social media influencer was shot at close range.

A purported video which went viral on social media showed Sandhu lying on the road blood-soaked and some individuals were trying to pick him up.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot, with the ADCP saying they have some leads and will catch the accused soon.

However, the motive of the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Police said they were working on multiple angles.

Political Fallout And Sandhu's Background

Sandhu used to speak about make-up artistry and gender issues on podcasts and digital platforms.

He had even faced criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices.

A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had objected to his social media content and his clothing and told him that his videos would have a negative impact on youth.

His Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers and had even acted in the Punjabi movie 'Oye Bhole Oye'.

Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka criticised the AAP government over the law and order issue by citing the latest murder incident in Amritsar.

The AAP government has failed to protect the life of the common man in Punjab, he said while demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.