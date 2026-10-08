Punjabi influencer Mad Sandhu murder: Shooter arrested in Guj

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough, arresting Parminder Kaka alias Parminder Prasad, an alleged associate of the Goldy Dhillon gang, for his suspected role as the shooter in the high-profile murder of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar.

IMAGE: Mad Sandhu was shot dead on October 3 in Amritsar by two unidentified men on a motorcycle. Photograph: Mad Sandhu on Instagram

Key Points The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested Parminder Kaka alias Parminder Prasad in connection with the murder of Punjabi social media influencer Mad Sandhu.

Parminder Kaka is alleged to be the shooter and an associate of the Goldy Dhillon gang, also arranging the motorcycle used in the crime.

Mad Sandhu, a prominent makeup artist and social media personality, was shot dead on October 3 in Amritsar by two unidentified men on a motorcycle.

Sandhu was known for discussing makeup artistry and gender issues, and had previously faced criticism for his content and fashion choices.

Further details regarding the arrest and ongoing investigation are expected to be released at a press conference.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the killing of Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar earlier this month, police said on Thursday.

Details of the Arrest

The accused, identified as Parminder Kaka alias Parminder Prasad, was allegedly associated with the Goldy Dhillon gang and shot at the influencer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ajit Rajian said.

"His role is that of the shooter. He did the firing and also arranged the bike," Rajian said.

Background of the Incident

Sandhu, a prominent Punjabi social media influencer and makeup artist, was shot dead on October 3 in the Loharka Road area of Amritsar, Punjab.

According to police, two unidentified men riding a motorcycle opened fire on Sandhu. Rajian said further details about the arrest and the investigation would be shared at a press conference.

Mad Sandhu's Public Profile

Sandhu was known for his presence on social media and work as a makeup artist.

He used to speak about make-up artistry and gender issues on podcasts and digital platforms.

He had even faced criticism and backlash on social media over his content style and fashion choices.

A few months ago, a Nihang Sikh had objected to his social media content and his clothing and told him that his videos would have a negative impact on youth.

His Instagram account had 2.26 lakh followers and he had even acted in the Punjabi movie Oye Bhole Oye.