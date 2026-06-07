Punjab Police Nabs Shopkeeper Murder Accused In J&K

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force, in a swift joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, successfully apprehended two alleged shooters responsible for the Ferozepur shopkeeper murder, uncovering a criminal background and recovering a weapon.

Key Points Two shooters, Vishnu Kumar and Rahul Mahawar, allegedly involved in the murder of Ferozepur shopkeeper Gurcharan Singh Gaba, have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrests were made by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, following an extensive investigation.

Accused Vishnu Kumar has a criminal history including extortion, robbery, and Arms Act violations, with a Rs 10,000 reward on his head from Rajasthan Police.

Police recovered a .30 bore Beretta pistol along with 10 live cartridges from the arrested individuals.

Authorities are now focusing on uncovering the larger conspiracy behind the incident, including identifying those who may have planned, financed, or facilitated the attack.

Two shooters allegedly involved in the killing of a shopkeeper in Punjab's Ferozepur district have been arrested from Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday. The accused were arrested by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Gurcharan Singh Gaba, owner of Gaba General Store at Makhu town, was shot dead by two unidentified men in the town on June 1. According to the police, the attackers arrived at the market on a motorcycle and opened fire at Gurcharan. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Key Arrests And Recoveries

Those arrested have been identified as Vishnu Kumar, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan; and Rahul Mahawar from Kota. Police teams also recovered one .30 bore Beretta pistol along with 10 live cartridges from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that accused Vishnu has a criminal background involving extortion, robbery, dacoity, theft, and the Arms Act violations, and was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 declared by the Rajasthan Police. Further investigation is underway, he said.

Operation 'Hill Trap' Details

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that following the incident, a special operation code named 'Hill Trap' was launched by the AGTF Punjab, under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan Parminder Singh and extensive raids were conducted in Rajasthan. Acting upon human-intel developed during these raids, the hideout of the accused was traced to Jammu and Kashmir, he said, while adding that acting swiftly, a joint operation was launched by AGTF Punjab, Ferozepur Police and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The ADGP said that the accused were intercepted at a checkpoint established at the Patnitop-Kud Road near Police Station Kud in J&K, and upon being confronted by the police team, the accused allegedly attempted to evade arrest. However, the police teams successfully apprehended both accused and recovered the pistol from their possession, he said.

Uncovering The Larger Conspiracy

Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said that police teams are now focusing on uncovering the larger conspiracy behind the incident, including identifying those who may have planned, financed, or facilitated the attack.