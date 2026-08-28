Punjab school headmaster arrested for raping 11-year-old girl

Authorities in Hoshiarpur have arrested a government school headmaster in connection with the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl, highlighting critical concerns about child safety and legal action under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points A 52-year-old headmaster from a government school in Hoshiarpur was arrested for the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl.



The incident reportedly occurred on August 11 near a village cremation ground.



The police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was apprehended on Thursday, and investigations are currently in progress.

A 52-year-old headmaster of a government school here was arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this month, the police said on Friday.

They said the assault took place near a village cremation ground between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm on August 11.

Based on a complaint filed by the minor girl's father, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Sub-inspector Gurbachan Singh, station house officer of Hariana police station, said the accused was arrested on August 27, Thursday, and further investigation in the case is underway.