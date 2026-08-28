Home  » News » Punjab school headmaster arrested for raping 11-year-old girl

Punjab school headmaster arrested for raping 11-year-old girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt August 28, 2026 11:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Authorities in Hoshiarpur have arrested a government school headmaster in connection with the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl, highlighting critical concerns about child safety and legal action under the POCSO Act.

assault

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Meruyert Gonullu/Pexels

Key Points

    • A 52-year-old headmaster from a government school in Hoshiarpur was arrested for the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl.
    • The incident reportedly occurred on August 11 near a village cremation ground.
    • The police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • The accused was apprehended on Thursday, and investigations are currently in progress.

A 52-year-old headmaster of a government school here was arrested for raping an 11-year-old girl earlier this month, the police said on Friday.

They said the assault took place near a village cremation ground between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm on August 11.

 

Based on a complaint filed by the minor girl's father, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Sub-inspector Gurbachan Singh, station house officer of Hariana police station, said the accused was arrested on August 27, Thursday, and further investigation in the case is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

hoshiarpur crimeheadmaster arrestedchild rape casepocso actschool safety

More From Rediff

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal

The Secret Tukaram Mundhe Won't Reveal
'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'

'Nepal Flood Is A Warning'
Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

Could Nepal's Disaster Have Been Foreseen?

Related Stories

Teacher Arrested for Molesting Girls

Teacher Arrested for Molesting Girls

Quick Links

HoshiarpurPunjabBharatiya Nyaya SanhitaProtection of ChildrenGurbachan SinghHariana

Web Stories

Raksha Bandhan Around India

Raksha Bandhan Around India
For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes

For Didi: 8 Raksha Bandhan Recipes
5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts

5 Rakhi Ads That Melted Our Hearts