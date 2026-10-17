Justice Sought For Slain Anti-Drug Activist Parvider Singh Jhota In Mansa

The tragic murder of anti-drug activist Parvider Singh Jhota in Mansa has ignited widespread protests and demands for a CBI probe, as his family refuses cremation until justice is served, highlighting the ongoing struggle against drug abuse in Punjab.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Anti-drug activist Parvider Singh Jhota was shot dead in Mansa on October 13 inside a medical store while live on Facebook.

Jhota's family and supporters are refusing to cremate his body, demanding justice and a CBI investigation into his murder.

The accused store owner, Ashwani Kumar, has been arrested from Rajasthan, and his arms license has been cancelled.

Political leaders, including Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, have visited the protest site, demanding accountability from the AAP government.

The SGPC plans to display Jhota's portrait at the Central Sikh Museum, honouring his struggle against drug abuse, while the Punjab government has assured full medical support for the injured.

Four days after anti-drug activist Parvider Singh Jhota was shot dead in Mansa, his post-mortem and cremation are yet to take place as his family members and supporters refuse to allow last rites until justice is delivered.

Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire on Jhota after being questioned about selling addictive drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan.

The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

The body of Jhota is still lying at the mortuary of Civil Hospital Mansa.

In a fresh development, the Mansa district administration has cancelled the arms license of accused Ashwani Kumar, officials said.

Family's Stand And Initial Developments

AAP MLA from Mansa, Vijay Singla, on Saturday visited the Civil Hospital to enquire about the health of two of the four others injured in the incident. However, he faced a protest from a group of Nihang Sikhs when he was exiting the government hospital in Mansa.

Political leaders continue to visit the protest site on the Mansa-Sirsa highway in Mansa, at Tinkoni area near the deputy commissioner's residence.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday visited the protest site and reiterated the demand for a CBI investigation and appealed to people of Punjab to wear black turbans and dupattas in protest against the AAP government.

Dhillon also met Jhota's family and expressed his condolences.

Addressing the gathering, the Punjab BJP president said Jhota had tirelessly raised his voice against drugs and was a crusader for an addiction-free future for Punjab's youth, asserting that his sacrifice would always be remembered.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader Tarsem Singh also visited the protest site.

A joint action committee comprising various organisations and social activists formed after Jhota's murder is demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and dismissal of the Mansa senior superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, station house officer and the drug inspector.

On Thursday, the SHO of City-2 police station in Mansa, Inspector Beant Kaur, was suspended.

Political Fallout And Demands For Accountability

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said a portrait of Jhota will be displayed at the Central Sikh Museum inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

The initiative would serve as a symbol of remembrance of Jhota's struggle against drugs and his commitment to saving Punjab's youth, said Dhami, who met the slain anti-drug crusader's family on Friday.

The Sikh community will always remember the sacrifice of Jhota, who lost his life while fighting to save Punjab's youth from the deadly grip of drugs, Dhami said in a statement.

Carrying forward his struggle and protecting the younger generation from substance abuse is the crucial need of the time, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president said.

Honouring Jhota's Legacy And Anti-Drug Fight

At Civil Hospital Mansa, AAP MLA Singla said the Punjab government will bear the entire cost of treatment, including any surgery required, for four youths injured in the firing incident.

Singla visited the Civil Hospital along with Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur and SSP Vaibhav Choudhary.

He met Kulwinder Singh and Gobind Singh, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and enquired about their health from the doctors attending to them.

The MLA assured them of all possible assistance, adding that the Punjab government stood firmly with the affected families during this difficult time.

Sardulgarh MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali visited DMC Hospital in Ludhiana to enquire about the health of Happy, another youth injured in the October 13 incident.

Banawali met Happy and also interacted with the team of doctors treating him.

Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur said the administration is committed to ensuring proper medical care for all the injured, including Happy at DMC Hospital in Ludhiana and Baltej Singh, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bathinda.

She said the administration was coordinating with the respective hospitals to ensure that the injured received the best possible treatment.

Government Assurances For The Injured