Waris Punjab De fields Indira assassination convict's son in state polls

The Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has made a significant political move by fielding Satwant Singh, son of Indira Gandhi assassination conspirator Kehar Singh, as its candidate for the upcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections from Bassi Pathana.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Akali Dal Waris Punjab De announced Satwant Singh as its first candidate for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

Satwant Singh is the son of Kehar Singh, who was executed for conspiring in the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

He will contest from the Bassi Pathana assembly constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The party's politics are based on 'Panthic' principles, aiming to protect Punjabi rights and honour families who sacrificed for the Sikh Panth.

This announcement comes amidst other political developments involving relatives of those linked to Indira Gandhi's assassination.

The Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has announced its first candidate for the 2027 Punjab assembly poll by fielding Satwant Singh, the son of Kehar Singh -- who was executed for his role in the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Satwant (61) has been fielded from Bassi Pathana assembly constituency in Fatehgarh Sahib district. The Punjab assembly polls are due early next year.

Akali Dal's Panthic Principles And Candidate Selection

Satwant's father Kehar Singh was convicted for conspiring in the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi and subsequently hanged to death. The two bodyguards of Indira Gandhi -- one of whom was also named Satwant Singh and the other, Beant Singh -- killed the then prime minister on October 31, 1984 at her residence.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De officiating president Tarsem Singh on Wednesday announced the candidature of Kehar Singh's son Satwant.

Tasrem Singh is the father of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in an Assam jail in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case.

The officiating president said the party's politics was based upon the 'Panthic' principles and added that rights of Punjabis would always be protected.

He further said the families, who sacrificed for the cause of 'Sikh Panth', would never be ignored.

Notably, Amrit Kaur Maloa had earlier expressed her desire to contest from the Bassi Pathana assembly constituency as an Independent candidate. She is the daughter of Beant Singh -- one of the bodyguards who killed Gandhi in 1984 -- and the sister of Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has also recently appointed Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, who is the nephew of Satwant Singh -- convicted and hanged for the assassination of Indira Gandhi -- a member of the party's parliamentary board.