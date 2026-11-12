Punjab polls: AAP names 31 more candidates, fields many new faces

The Aam Aadmi Party has unveiled its second list of 31 candidates for the crucial 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, bringing their total declared candidates to 71 and signaling an early strategic move by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to empower new faces and long-term party workers.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomes former 'Waris Punjab De' leader Surinder Pal Singh Talabpura as he joins the AAP, in Chandigarh, November 11, 2026. Photograph: @BhagwantMann X/ANI Photo

Key Points Aam Aadmi Party announced its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections on Thursday.

The total number of AAP candidates declared for the 2027 elections now stands at 71.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that several new faces and dedicated party workers have been given opportunities.

Twelve of the 31 candidates had previously contested the 2022 Assembly elections, six on AAP tickets and six from other parties.

The early announcement aims to provide candidates more time to engage with voters and promote party policies ahead of the early 2027 elections.

Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced its second list of 31 candidates for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, taking the total number of candidates declared so far to 71, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said several new faces have been given an opportunity.

AAP's Second List of Candidates for 2027 Polls

Of the 31 candidates, 12 had contested the 2022 assembly elections: six on AAP tickets and six from other parties.

The six candidates who contested in 2022 on AAP tickets are Raman Bahl from Gurdaspur, Shamsher Singh from Dina Nagar, Dr K N S Kang from Dakha, Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir from Balluana, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala.

Among those who had contested on other parties' tickets are Guriqbal Singh Mahal from Qadian, Talbir Singh Gill from Majitha, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara, Jasvir Singh Garhi from Chamkaur Sahib, and Vaninder Kaur Loomba from Shutrana.

The remaining candidates include Swaran S Salaria from Sujanpur, Rohit Syal from Pathankot, Harjobanjit Singh Randhawa from Fatehgarh Churian, Sonia Mann from Raja Sansi, Karamjit Singh Rintu from Amritsar North, Jaskanwar Singh Gill from Patti, and Harsimran Singh from Bholath.

Davinder Pal Singh Ranga from Kapurthala, Harjot Kaur Lohtia from Phillaur, Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur from Shahkot, Nitin Kohli from Jalandhar Central, Vaneet Dhir from Jalandhar North, Deepak Bali from Jalandhar Cantt, and Sarabjot Singh Saabi from Mukerian have also found a place in the list.

The list also included Robby Kang from Nawan Shahr, Parminder Singh Goldy from Kharar, Dr Suhani Doda from Abohar, and Gopal Singh from Bathinda Rural.

CM Mann Emphasises Merit in Candidate Selection

Announcing the list after a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee, Mann said discussions were held on public feedback and preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

He said AAP had given tickets to several workers who had been associated with the party for a long time, while many new candidates had also been identified.

"Here, neither recommendations nor requests work. We have identified volunteers who have been working hard for the party. Several new candidates have also been given an opportunity," Mann said.

With the candidates' list announced, the contestants would now get more time to reach out to voters and take the party's policies and programmes to people ahead of the elections, he said.

The Punjab assembly elections are due in early 2027.