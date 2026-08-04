Punjab police uncover ISI terror network, 4 juveniles among 9 arrested

The Punjab police have achieved a significant breakthrough by busting two ISI-backed cross-border terror modules, apprehending nine individuals involved in recruitment, surveillance, and illegal weapon procurement, thereby enhancing national security.

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Key Points The Punjab police busted two ISI-backed cross-border terror modules, apprehending nine individuals.

Four juveniles are among the nine accused arrested in connection with the terror modules.

The accused were acting at the behest of foreign-based ISI handlers, recruiting youth and procuring illegal weapons.

Investigation revealed surveillance cameras near railway tracks were used to share footage with foreign handlers.

Further investigation is underway to identify remaining network members and trace financial trails.

The Punjab police have busted two ISI-backed cross border terror modules and apprehended nine accused, including four juveniles.

The director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X on Tuesday, said, "In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts two ISI-backed cross border terror modules, apprehends nine accused, including four juveniles, and recovers 3 illegal pistols, 4 petrol bottle bombs, and 9 live cartridges,"

Uncovering ISI's Recruitment And Surveillance Network

He said preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were acting at the behest of foreign-based ISI handlers, who were attempting to recruit local youth to carry out terror-related activities, conduct surveillance of security installations, procure illegal weapons, and disturb public peace.

The investigation also uncovered the installation of surveillance cameras near railway tracks, with footage allegedly shared with foreign handlers, DGP said.

FIRs have been registered at police stations Mohkampura, Airport, and C-Division, Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to identify the remaining members of the ISI-backed network, establish its forward and backward linkages, trace the financial trail, and uncover any involvement in other terror-related activities, DGP Yadav said.