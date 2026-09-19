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How Punjab Police Dismantled A Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling Module

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 19, 2026 22:49 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar has achieved a significant victory against drug trafficking, busting a major cross-border narcotics smuggling module and recovering a substantial 54 kg of heroin in just four days.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Punjab Police's CI wing in Amritsar busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module.
  • Three individuals, Prince, Malkit Singh, and Rajinder Singh, were arrested in connection with the module.
  • Police recovered 17 kg of heroin in the latest operation and impounded a car used for transport.
  • This seizure contributes to a total of 54 kg of heroin recovered by CI Amritsar in just four days.
  • The module allegedly operated with cross-border smugglers, receiving consignments dropped via drones.

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) wing in Amritsar has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module, with the arrest of three individuals and recovery of 17 kilogrammes of heroin, a top officer said on Saturday.

With this latest seizure, the CI Amritsar has made the total recovery of 54 kg of heroin in just four days, having previously recovered 27 kg and 10 kg heroin consignments.

 

Details Of The Major Drug Bust

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said a preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly operating in coordination with cross-border smugglers and receiving heroin consignments for further supply.

Those arrested have been identified as Prince, Malkit Singh, and Rajinder Singh, all residents of Kot Mit Singh, Khalsa Nagar plot in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering 17 kg of heroin, police also impounded a car used for transporting the illicit contraband.

How The Operation Unfolded

Sharing operational details, he said that CI Amritsar teams had received specific input that three operatives of the cross-border smuggling module had received a consignment dropped from a drone.

He further said the accused expected to strike a major drug deal beneath the flyover on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran road.

Acting promptly on the input, police teams set up a checkpoint and intercepted their car near the park near the flyover, he said. While searching, 17 kg of heroin was recovered from their possession, Yadav said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish the complete forward and backward linkages in this case to identify other persons involved and dismantle the wider cross-border narcotics smuggling network.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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