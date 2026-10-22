Gangster Associates Arrested, Planned Killing Averted

Punjab Police have successfully apprehended two individuals connected to a dangerous gangster network, thwarting a planned targeted killing and uncovering their alleged involvement in a sarpanch's murder.

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Key Points Punjab Police apprehended two associates linked to a gangster network on Thursday.

Two sophisticated .30 calibre pistols and ammunition were recovered from the arrested individuals in Nawanshahr.

The timely arrest averted a planned targeted killing of a rival gang member during his court appearance in SBS Nagar.

The accused are also allegedly involved in the murder of a sarpanch in Ludhiana on October 3, 2026.

Preliminary investigation suggests links to foreign-based handlers orchestrating contract killings.

Two people linked to a gangster network have been apprehended and weapons recovered from their possession, Punjab police said on Thursday.

Police Action Thwarts Murder Plot

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the Anti-Gangster Task Force Punjab, in a joint operation with Counter Intelligence, Punjab, and in coordination with SBS Nagar Police, apprehended the two associates linked to a gangster network from Nawanshahr and recovered two sophisticated .30 calibre pistols along with ammunition from them.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers and had been tasked with eliminating a rival gang member during his court appearance in SBS Nagar.

"Their timely arrest averted a planned targeted killing," Yadav said in a post on X.

The accused have also disclosed their alleged involvement in the murder of a sarpanch in Ludhiana on October 3, 2026, revealing suspected links to a contract killing orchestrated by foreign-based handlers, he said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish their wider criminal network and linkages.