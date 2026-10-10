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Four Arrested In Amritsar For Illegal Arms, Opium Supply

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 10, 2026 14:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Punjab Police have successfully dismantled two significant illegal arms and narcotics supply networks in Amritsar, leading to four arrests and the seizure of a sophisticated M16 rifle, multiple pistols, and 15 kg of opium.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Punjab Police dismantled two illegal arms and narcotics supply networks on Saturday.
  • Four individuals were arrested in Amritsar in connection with these networks.
  • Recoveries include an M16 rifle, nine pistols, 15 kg of opium, and 25 cartridges.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests the accused are linked to foreign-based smugglers.
  • Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete backward and forward linkages and identify other persons involved.

The Punjab Police recovered a sophisticated M16 rifle, nine pistols and 15 kg of opium after dismantling two illegal arms and narcotics supply networks with the arrest of four individuals in Amritsar, a top police officer said on Saturday.

Amritsar Rural Police also recovered 25 cartridges from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly linked to foreign-based smugglers and involved in procuring illegal weapons.

Separate FIRs have been registered at Gharinda and Lopoke police stations in Amritsar.

Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete backward and forward linkages and identify other persons involved, the DGP said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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