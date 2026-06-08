Cross-Border Arms And Hawala Network Busted In Punjab

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a significant cross-border illegal arms smuggling and hawala network, arresting four individuals, including an Afghan national, and recovering sophisticated weapons in Amritsar.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab Police busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling and hawala network.

Four individuals, including an Afghan national, were arrested in Amritsar.

Eight sophisticated pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Preliminary investigation revealed links to a foreign-based smuggler using hidden drop locations.

Further investigation is underway to identify more associates and ascertain additional recoveries.

Punjab Police on Monday said it has busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling and hawala network with the arrest of four persons, which included an Afghan national.

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police also recovered eight sophisticated pistols along with seven live cartridges from them.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the four men were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based smuggler who supplied illegal weapon consignments through hidden drop locations, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.

A case has been registered in this regard in Amritsar.

"Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other associates connected with the foreign-based network, and ascertain further recoveries and arrests," the DGP said.