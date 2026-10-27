Punjab Police Dismantles Two Illegal Arms Supply Networks

Amritsar Commissionerate Police has successfully dismantled two illegal arms supply networks, apprehending four individuals and recovering 16 sophisticated pistols, highlighting a significant crackdown on organised crime in Punjab.

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Key Points Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled two illegal arms supply networks on Monday.

Four individuals, including two juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the networks.

Police recovered a total of 16 sophisticated pistols and seven live cartridges.

Preliminary investigation indicates a foreign-based handler facilitated the illegal arms consignments.

The seized weapons were intended for supply to criminal elements through an organised distribution network.

Amritsar Commissionerate Police has dismantled two separate illegal arms supply networks and recovered 16 sophisticated pistols from the possession of four individuals, including two juveniles, who have been apprehended, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with a foreign-based handler who facilitated illegal arms consignments. The weapons were being further supplied to criminal elements through an organised distribution network, he said.

Investigation And Seizures

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and establish the backward and forward linkages in the cases.

Three 9MM Glock pistols, one .30 bore pistol (Made in China), one .30 bore X-Shot pistol, one .30 bore PX-5 Storm pistol, nine .30 bore pistols, and one country-made .32 bore pistol, and seven live cartridges have been recovered.

Apart from this, police teams have also impounded their Honda Activa scooter.

Anmol Singh alias Mohla (19), a resident of Naushehra Dhalla village in Tarn Taran, and Hardeep Singh alias Shiv (18), a resident of Chella village in Tarn Taran, have been arrested. Two juveniles have also been apprehended.

Details Of Operations

Sharing details of the first operation, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar, Harmanbir Singh Gill said that acting on precise intelligence inputs regarding weapons movement, police teams intercepted a juvenile, who was riding a scooter under the jurisdiction of Police Station Cantonment and recovered six pistols along with seven live cartridges from his possession.

In the second operation, Gill said that police teams from Gate Hakima police station, Amritsar, apprehended Anmol Singh alias Mohla along with his juvenile associate, and recovered five .30 bore pistols from their possession.

Subsequent investigation and disclosures made by the duo led police to another accomplice identified as Hardeep alias Shiv. He was arrested and another cache of five pistols was recovered, he said.

Two separate cases under the Arms Act have been registered, police said.