Amritsar Police Dismantles Three Drug And Arms Trafficking Networks

Amritsar Commissionerate Police have successfully dismantled three major drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling networks, leading to the arrest of eight individuals and the significant recovery of 11 pistols and over 2 kg of heroin.

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Key Points Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted three distinct drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling networks.

Eight individuals were arrested in connection with these operations, including those with prior criminal records.

Police recovered 11 pistols, including Glock and Beretta models, and 2.293 kg of heroin from the accused.

Preliminary investigations indicate the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers for weapon supply.

Further investigations are underway to establish broader linkages within these criminal networks.

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted three separate drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling networks with the arrest of eight individuals and recovered 11 pistols and 2.293 kg of heroin from their possession, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Details Of The Arrested Individuals

Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh (24); Karan Singh (19) and Karandeep Singh (20); Angraj Singh (28) and Rahul alias Shaani (30); Manpreet Singh (22); Kapil (31); and Nikhil Gill (27).

Angraj, Kapil, and Nikhil have criminal backgrounds with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act registered against them, the DGP said, according to an official statement.

The recovered pistols include three 9 mm Glock, two .30 bore Star, one .30 bore Beretta, one .30 bore PX-5, three .30 bore, and one country-made .32 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges.

International Links And Ongoing Investigation

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements, Yadav stated.

Further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case to identify other individuals involved in the network, he said.

Breakdown Of Police Operations

Sharing details of the first operation, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Harmanbir Singh Gill said that acting on specific information, police teams arrested Karandeep Singh from the jurisdiction of Police Station Chheharta and recovered two pistols from his possession.

In the second operation, he said that, acting on reliable inputs, police teams arrested six accused identified as Karan Singh, Angraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rahul, Kapil, and Nikhil Gill, and recovered seven pistols from their possession.

In another operation, police teams pursuing a separate lead arrested Karandeep Singh from the jurisdiction of Police Station Chheharta and recovered two pistols along with 2.293 kg of heroin from his possession. Further investigation is ongoing, the CP added.