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Amritsar Police Uncovers Major Drug And Arms Smuggling Rings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 30, 2026 18:36 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Amritsar Commissionerate Police has successfully dismantled three major drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling networks, arresting eight individuals and seizing a significant cache of weapons and heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts against organised crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted three separate drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling networks on Friday.
  • Eight individuals were arrested, and authorities recovered 11 pistols and 2.293 kg of heroin.
  • Preliminary investigation revealed the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers for illegal weapon supply.
  • Three of the arrested individuals have prior criminal backgrounds under the NDPS Act and Arms Act.
  • Further investigation is underway to identify other individuals involved in the networks.

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted three separate drug trafficking and illegal arms smuggling networks with the arrest of eight individuals and recovered 11 pistols and 2.293 kg of heroin from their possession, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh (24); Karan Singh (19) and Karandeep Singh (20); Angraj Singh (28) and Rahul alias Shaani (30); Manpreet Singh (22); Kapil (31); and Nikhil Gill (27).

 

Key Arrests And Criminal Backgrounds

Angraj, Kapil, and Nikhil have criminal backgrounds with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act registered against them, the DGP said, according to an official statement.

The recovered pistols include three 9 mm Glock, two .30 bore Star, one .30 bore Beretta, one .30 bore PX-5, three .30 bore, and one country-made .32 bore pistol, along with four live cartridges.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements, Yadav stated.

Ongoing Investigation Into Smuggling Networks

Further investigation is underway to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case to identify other individuals involved in the network, he said.

Sharing details of the first operation, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Harmanbir Singh Gill said that acting on specific information, police teams arrested Karandeep Singh from the jurisdiction of Police Station Chheharta and recovered two pistols from his possession.

In the second operation, he said that, acting on reliable inputs, police teams arrested six accused identified as Karan Singh, Angraj Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rahul, Kapil, and Nikhil Gill, and recovered seven pistols from their possession.

In another operation, police teams pursuing a separate lead arrested Karandeep Singh from the jurisdiction of Police Station Chheharta and recovered two pistols along with 2.293 kg of heroin from his possession. Further investigation is ongoing, the CP added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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