Cross-Border Narcotics Module Busted By Punjab Police

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar has successfully busted a significant cross-border narcotics smuggling module, arresting three individuals and seizing 17 kg of heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

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Key Points Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the operation.

Authorities recovered a significant 17 kg of heroin during the bust.

The accused were allegedly working with cross-border smugglers to receive and distribute heroin.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle the wider smuggling network.

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module, with the arrest of three individuals and recovery of 17 kg of heroin, a top officer said on Saturday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly operating in coordination with cross-border smugglers and receiving heroin consignments for further supply.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar in the matter.

Further investigation is underway to establish the complete forward and backward linkages, identify other persons involved and dismantle the wider cross-border narcotics smuggling network, Yadav said.