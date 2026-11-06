How Punjab Police Dismantled A Cross-Border Drug Network

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a significant cross-border heroin smuggling network, apprehending four individuals and seizing 36 kg of the illicit drug, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking near the India-Pakistan border.

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Key Points Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence Amritsar busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling network.

Four individuals, including a juvenile, were apprehended, and 36 kg of heroin was recovered on Friday.

The accused were allegedly operating under instructions from a foreign-based handler.

Heroin consignments were received near the India-Pakistan border in the Lopoke area.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full network.

A cross-border narcotics smuggling network has been busted in Punjab with the detention of four people, including a juvenile, and the recovery of 36 kg of heroin, police said on Friday.

Details Of The Operation

"In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence Amritsar busts a cross-border narcotics smuggling network, apprehended four accused, including one juvenile, and recovered 36 Kg heroin," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused were allegedly acting on the instructions of a foreign-based handler, receiving heroin consignments near the India-Pakistan border in the Lopoke area and supplying them to other parties, the DGP said.

He said an FIR has been registered at State Special Operation Cell Police Station in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to uncover the complete network and its backward and forward linkages, he added.