How Punjab Police Dismantled Two Major Criminal Networks

Punjab Police have made significant strides in combating organised crime by busting two illegal arms and narcotics supply networks and solving an attempt to murder case, leading to the arrest of nine individuals in Amritsar and substantial recoveries.

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Key Points Punjab Police apprehended nine individuals in Amritsar, busting two illegal arms and narcotics supply networks.

The operations also led to cracking an attempt to murder and snatching case.

Recoveries include multiple pistols, live cartridges, and 4 kilograms of heroin.

Several arrested individuals have prior criminal records for robbery, snatching, and drug/arms offences.

Further investigation is underway to identify associates and dismantle wider criminal networks.

Punjab Police busted two illegal arms and narcotics supply networks and cracked an attempt to murder case, apprehending a total of nine individuals in Amritsar, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Criminal Records And Ongoing Investigations

Several of the arrested accused have prior criminal records, with cases of robbery, snatching, and those under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act registered against them, the DGP said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates, trace the complete backward and forward linkages, and dismantle the wider criminal networks involved in illegal arms trafficking and drug smuggling, he said.

Key Operations And Recoveries

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Commissioner of Police Harmanbir Singh Gill said that in the first operation, a team from the Cantonment police station acted on specific inputs and arrested five individuals: Malkiat Singh alias Meeta (27), a resident of Chawinda Kalan village in Amritsar; Sukhdev Singh alias Sukh (24), a resident of Naushehra Dhalla village in Tarn Taran; Karandeep Singh alias Kalu (24), a resident of Rajatal village in Amritsar; and two juveniles.

Two pistols and four live cartridges and 4 kilograms of heroin were recovered from their possession.

In a similar operation, a police team arrested Harpreet Singh (34), a resident of Bhakna Kalan village in Amritsar, and recovered two .32 bore pistols and two live cartridges from him.

Solving Attempted Murder Case

Police also cracked an attempt to murder and snatching case, and arrested three individuals: Rohit alias Chohi (21) and Kavijit Singh (21), both residents of Khandwala in Amritsar, and Sanjay Kumar alias Motta (24), a resident of Bhalla Colony in Amritsar.

One Glock 9mm pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from them, the commissioner said.