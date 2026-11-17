Punjab Police has achieved a significant breakthrough, dismantling multiple illegal arms and drug trafficking networks in Amritsar Rural, leading to seven arrests and a substantial seizure of heroin and weapons.

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Key Points Amritsar Rural Police busted multiple illegal arms and drug-trafficking networks.

Seven persons were apprehended in the operation on Tuesday.

Recoveries include nearly 39 kg of heroin, 10 illegal pistols, and 102 live cartridges.

Accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers for weapon supply.

Further investigation is underway to dismantle wider criminal networks.

Amritsar Rural police busted multiple illegal arms and drug-trafficking networks and apprehended seven persons, recovering nearly 39 kg of heroin, ten illegal pistols and over 100 cartridges.

Major Breakthrough In Anti-Drug Operations

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police busts multiple illegal arms and drug trafficking networks, apprehends seven accused and recovers 10 illegal pistols, 38.962 kg of heroin, 800 gm of opium and 102 live cartridges," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on X on Tuesday.

Additionally, 109 suspects have been apprehended during an ongoing crackdown, with further recoveries and arrests expected, he said.

DGP said preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements.

Separate FIRs have been registered at Gharinda, Lopoke and Bhindi Saida police stations in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages, identify other associates and dismantle the wider illegal arms and drug trafficking networks, he said.

Punjab Police is committed to dismantling organised criminal networks, curbing illegal arms and drug trafficking and ensuring a safer, drug-free Punjab, the DGP added.