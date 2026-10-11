Punjab Police Officer Killed In Tarn Taran Attack

A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, Iqbal Singh, was tragically shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Tarn Taran on Sunday evening, prompting a major police investigation and raising concerns about recent attacks on law enforcement in the region.

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Key Points Punjab Police ASI Iqbal Singh was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Naushehra Pannuna on Sunday evening.

The assailants fired multiple shots at point-blank range, killing the officer who was returning home.

Police are actively investigating the case, examining CCTV footage, and have dispatched multiple teams to trace and apprehend the culprits.

This incident follows similar attacks, including an ASI shot in Amritsar on October 4 and another ASI killed last month.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Snehdeep Sharma expressed confidence in soon apprehending the assailants.

A Punjab Police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Naushehra Pannuna here on Sunday evening.

Investigation Underway

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur Range) Snehdeep Sharma said ASI Iqbal Singh, who was posted in Makhu in Ferozepur district, was going back home when he was attacked by two unidentified bike-borne assailants.

The assailants fired multiple shots from point blank range, with two bullets hitting the victim. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said they are investigating the case, taking all aspects into consideration.

Police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas. and multiple teams have been dispatched to trace and nab the assailants.

"We have leads and we are working on them. We will soon nab the assailants," the DIG said.

The latest incident came close on the heels of an assistant sub-inspector being shot at by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Amritsar on October 4. Sukhchain Singh, posted as ASI in Government Railway Police (GRP) in Amritsar, sustained a bullet injury to his left arm.

Last month, ASI Harjit Singh was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar on the intervening night of September 18 and 19.