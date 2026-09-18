Unidentified Assailants Kill Punjab Police ASI On Duty

A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, Harjit Singh, was tragically shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants while on duty at the Bhagtawala Grain Market in Amritsar, sparking a major investigation into the officer's murder.
Key Points
- Punjab Police ASI Harjit Singh was fatally shot by two unidentified men.
- The incident occurred while the officer was on duty at Bhagtawala Grain Market in Amritsar.
- Assailants on a motorcycle shot multiple bullets at close range around 3 am.
- ASI Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab police was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men when the police officer was on duty at Grain Market, Bhagtawala, here, officials said on Friday.
Police said the incident occurred around 3 am, when the ASI Harjit Singh was on duty at Bhagtawala grain market, where two motorcycle-borne men shot multiple bullets from point-blank range.
Police said after the incident, the ASI was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was a resident of Tarn Taran district.