Unidentified Assailants Kill Punjab Police ASI On Duty

A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, Harjit Singh, was tragically shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants while on duty at the Bhagtawala Grain Market in Amritsar, sparking a major investigation into the officer's murder.

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Key Points Punjab Police ASI Harjit Singh was fatally shot by two unidentified men.

The incident occurred while the officer was on duty at Bhagtawala Grain Market in Amritsar.

Assailants on a motorcycle shot multiple bullets at close range around 3 am.

ASI Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab police was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men when the police officer was on duty at Grain Market, Bhagtawala, here, officials said on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred around 3 am, when the ASI Harjit Singh was on duty at Bhagtawala grain market, where two motorcycle-borne men shot multiple bullets from point-blank range.

Police said after the incident, the ASI was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was a resident of Tarn Taran district.