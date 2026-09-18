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Unidentified Assailants Kill Punjab Police ASI On Duty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 18, 2026 10:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Punjab Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, Harjit Singh, was tragically shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants while on duty at the Bhagtawala Grain Market in Amritsar, sparking a major investigation into the officer's murder.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Punjab Police ASI Harjit Singh was fatally shot by two unidentified men.
  • The incident occurred while the officer was on duty at Bhagtawala Grain Market in Amritsar.
  • Assailants on a motorcycle shot multiple bullets at close range around 3 am.
  • ASI Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab police was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men when the police officer was on duty at Grain Market, Bhagtawala, here, officials said on Friday.

Police said the incident occurred around 3 am, when the ASI Harjit Singh was on duty at Bhagtawala grain market, where two motorcycle-borne men shot multiple bullets from point-blank range.

 

Police said after the incident, the ASI was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was a resident of Tarn Taran district.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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