The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has successfully apprehended Harpreet Singh, an alleged shooter in the high-profile murder case of Punjab police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, following a dramatic exchange of fire in Zirakpur.

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Key Points Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Bahman, an alleged shooter in the murder of Punjab police ASI Iqbal Singh.

The arrest took place in Zirakpur following an exchange of fire, with a woman also apprehended.

ASI Iqbal Singh was shot dead by motorcycle riders in Tarn Taran on October 11.

AGTF teams tracked the alleged shooters across Chandigarh, Delhi, and Jaipur before the Zirakpur operation.

Harpreet Singh was wounded during the encounter and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested an alleged shooter in connection with the murder of Punjab police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh.

Details Of The Arrest Operation

Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Bahman, was apprehended following an exchange of fire in Zirakpur, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Harpreet Singh, he said, is a resident of Akbarpura Kacha Pacca in Patti, Tarn Taran.

A woman accompanying him was also arrested during the operation.

Iqbal Singh, posted with the Counter-Intelligence Wing in Ferozepur, was shot dead by some motorcycle riders in Tarn Taran on October 11.

Yadav said that immediately following the incident, AGTF teams launched a manhunt for perpetrators.

Teams tracked the alleged shooters across Chandigarh, Delhi, and Jaipur before zeroing in on Harpreet Singh in Zirakpur.

Special Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said the teams were tipped off that Harpreet Singh was hiding in a hotel in Zirakpur.

A team led by AGTF Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan Parminder Singh cordoned off the hotel, and as they approached Harpreet Singh, shots were fired, but he was eventually nabbed.

Wounded with a gunshot, Harpreet Singh was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

A hunt is on for another associate of Harpreet Singh, Pramod Ban said.