Punjab Police Uncover Dubai Link In Cross-Border Drug Bust

Punjab Police have made significant progress in dismantling a major cross-border drug syndicate, apprehending more individuals and seizing additional heroin, revealing links to a Dubai-based smuggler.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab Police apprehended two more individuals, including a juvenile, in a cross-border drug syndicate case, seizing over 5 kg heroin.

These arrests follow an earlier bust on June 11 where 30 kg heroin was recovered and six individuals were apprehended.

The drug syndicate is linked to a Dubai-based smuggler who facilitates heroin supply from across the border.

One operative, Vanshdeep Singh, was found injured with 3.035 kg heroin on his scooter and will be formally arrested.

Investigations are ongoing to identify further associates, financial trails, and potential hawala connections within the network.

Days after a cross-border drug syndicate was busted with the recovery of 30 kg heroin, the Punjab Police apprehended two more accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the case and also seized more than five kg heroin.

Abhishek alias Abhi alias Bhindi (25), a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar, was nabbed on the instance of the accused arrested earlier, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said. Abhishek has a criminal background, with previous cases registered against him under the Arms Act, the NDPS Act, snatching and assault-related offences.

Uncovering The Cross-Border Drug Network

On June 11, six individuals -- Gautam, Kabir alias Kaku, Sameer alias Sabharwal, Gurpreet alias Keeda, and two juveniles -- were apprehended by the police after the recovery 30.045 kg of heroin from their possession. The DGP said investigation revealed that the accused were linked to a Dubai-based smuggler who was facilitating the supply of heroin consignments from across the border. Further investigation is underway to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to identify other associates involved in the network, trace the financial trail, and uncover possible hawala connections, he said.

Key Arrests And Further Seizures

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police teams have recovered an additional 2.006 kg heroin from the possession of arrested accused Kabir alias Kaku and also nabbed his two associates on his disclosure statement. In a separate operation, police teams received an information regarding an accident of one of the operative of this module identified as Vanshdeep Singh as mentioned by accused Abhishek, he said, adding that acting swiftly, the teams immediately reached reached the spot and took the injured person to hospital.

Bhullar said during the search of his scooter, the police recovered 3.035 kg heroin. The investigation has revealed that Vanshdeep had been released on bail from Central Jail, Amritsar on February 2, 2025. He said that Vanshdeep will be formally arrested after being declared fit by the doctors. Bhullar said that the Dubai-based smuggler, who is already wanted in three major NDPS cases, used to share the drop locations with the accused, who, along with their associates, would retrieve the consignments from the designated spots and further send them to various recipients.