How Punjab Police Prevented a Robbery with Illegal Weapon Arrests

Punjab Police successfully apprehended two individuals with illegal weapons, thwarting their planned robbery of a Bathinda businessman, thanks to a coordinated effort by the Anti-Gangster Task Force.

Key Points Punjab Police arrested Jacky Kumar and Vikas Arora for allegedly planning a robbery in Bathinda.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force and Bathinda Police conducted a joint operation leading to the arrests.

Two country-made .32 bore pistols, magazines, and live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Preliminary investigations suggest the illegal weapons were sourced from Delhi.

Vikas Arora has a prior criminal record, including a domestic violence case.

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it had arrested two men with illegal weapons, planning a robbery.

Jacky Kumar, alias Jacky, and Vikas Arora were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with the Bathinda Police, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

The two were allegedly planning to rob a businessman in Bathinda, the DGP said on X.

Two country-made .32 bore pistols, with magazines, and four live cartridges, were found on them, he said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were procured from Delhi, he said.

Vikas Arora has a criminal background, including involvement in a domestic violence case, the DGP added.