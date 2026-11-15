Five Arrested In Punjab For Organised Crime And Arms Smuggling

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a significant organised criminal network, arresting five operatives involved in over 15 criminal cases, including extortion and cross-border arms smuggling, and seizing a large cache of illegal weapons.

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Key Points Five operatives of an organised criminal network were arrested by Punjab Police on Sunday.

Police recovered 11 illegal pistols and 191 live cartridges from the accused.

The arrested individuals are allegedly involved in over 15 criminal cases, including extortion and firing incidents.

They are also implicated in cross-border arms smuggling, acting on behalf of foreign-based handlers.

Further investigation is underway to identify more associates and dismantle the entire criminal network.

Five operatives of an organised criminal network were arrested, a top Punjab Police officer said on Sunday.

Major Arms Haul And Criminal Links Uncovered

The Anti-Gangster Task Force, in a joint operation with the Tarn Taran police, recovered 11 illegal pistols and 191 live cartridges from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused were allegedly involved in more than 15 criminal cases, including firing incidents linked to extortion, according to the police probe.

They were also allegedly involved in cross-border arms smuggling at the behest of foreign-based handlers, who tasked them with carrying out serious criminal activities in Punjab, Yadav said.

Further investigation is underway to establish complete backward and forward linkages, identify other associates and dismantle the wider criminal network, the DGP said.