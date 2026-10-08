Pastor Stabbed To Death In Batala; One Booked

Police in Punjab are investigating the brutal stabbing death of Pastor Balwinder Pal at his Batala residence on Thursday, with one suspect already booked in the case.

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Key Points A 45-year-old pastor was fatally stabbed at his home in Batala, Punjab, on Thursday.

The victim, Pastor Balwinder Pal, ran a church from his residence in Gandhi Camp.

Police have booked Naresh Kumar in connection with the killing.

The pastor's nephew stated that Balwinder Pal had no known enemies.

Authorities are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.

A 45-year-old pastor was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon at his residence in Punjab's Batala, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Underway In Pastor's Murder

A man named Naresh Kumar has been booked in connection with the killing, they said.

Pastor Balwinder Pal, who was running a church at his home, sustained serious injuries when the assailant attacked him at Gandhi Camp in Batala of Gurdaspur district, police said.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by the pastor's brother, a case has been registered against Naresh Kumar, police said.

Sunny, nephew of the slain pastor, said that his uncle had no enmity with anyone.

Police said further investigation is underway.