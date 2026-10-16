Punjab observes state-wide bandh over anti-drug activist's murder

Punjab witnessed a significant state-wide bandh on Thursday, with widespread closures and protests, following the shocking murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, reigniting concerns over the state's drug menace and law and order situation.

IMAGE: Akali Dal supporters hold banners and raise slogans as they protest during the Punjab bandh call following the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, in Amritsar, October 15, 2026. Photograph: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points A state-wide 'bandh' was observed across Punjab on Thursday in protest against the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Markets, educational institutions, and several roads were shut or blocked in various districts, including Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, and Ludhiana.

Jhota was shot in broad daylight on Tuesday after confronting a medical store owner selling addictive drugs; the accused has been apprehended.

Jhota's family and a joint action committee demand the resignations of the Chief Minister and DGP, dismissal of local police officials, and a CBI probe, refusing to perform last rites until justice is served.

The incident has sparked a political slugfest, with opposition leaders criticising the Bhagwant Mann government over law and order and the drug menace.

A state-wide 'bandh' call on Thursday over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa evoked a strong response in Punjab, with markets and educational institutions remaining shut and protesters blocking roads at several places, disrupting traffic movement.

Jhota's family had given the 'Punjab Bandh' call from 6 am till 5 pm with support from the Congress, Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmer unions, and state government employee bodies.

Murder of an Anti-Drug Activist

Known for raising his voice against drug abuse and illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on Tuesday.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire on Jhota after he questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan.

The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

While Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has vowed the strictest punishment for those behind the killing, opposition leaders have claimed a complete breakdown of law and order amid a "jungle raj" in the state.

Demands for Justice and Accountability

Jhota's father Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman, had urged everyone to support the bandh call.

A joint action committee comprising various organisations and social activists formed after Jhota's murder has demanded the resignations of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav and the dismissal of the Mansa SSP, DSP, SHO and the drug inspector.

They are also demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

The family has refused to perform the last rites of Jhota, whose body is lying at the mortuary of the civil hospital in Mansa, until justice is delivered.

Widespread Impact of the Bandh

In response to the bandh call, shops and markets remained shut at several places on Thursday, including Hoshiarpur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Barnala, Moga, Patiala and Mansa.

However, emergency services remained operational.

Several toll plazas, including in Ludhiana and Patiala, did not charge any fee from the commuters in support of the bandh call.

Many private schools in Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Moga and Mansa declared a holiday in view of the shutdown.

Protesters blocked several roads, including national highways, at multiple locations, prompting authorities to divert traffic through alternative routes. However, emergency services continued to operate.

The road blockades caused inconvenience to the commuters with protesters parking tractor-trolleys and other vehicles in the middle of roads.

Political Reactions and Protests

In Amritsar, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged a demonstration against the Aam Aadmi Party government. Led by Sarwan Singh Pandher, the protesters accused the Bhagwant Mann government of failing to check the drug menace, as they burnt an effigy of the chief minister at the Golden Gate.

Pandher demanded that Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav resign on moral grounds.

In Hoshiarpur, the markets wore a deserted look while hospitals, chemist shops and other emergency services continued to function as part of essential services.

Almost all the private schools remained closed, while the Rayat Bahra University was also shut for the day.

Members of the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, along with various Dalit organisations, took out a protest march from Gurdwara Singh Sabha to the main marketplace in Hoshiarpur, led by Karnail Singh Lovely and Mandeep Singh, and Vikas Hans of the Valmiki Dharam Raksha Samiti, among others.

Speaking to the media, Lovely said Jhota had been killed for raising his voice against drug abuse and attempting to save Punjab's youth from addiction.

He also blamed the prevailing system and successive governments for failing to curb the drug menace, alleging that those who speak against drugs are being targeted.

Stating that the movement against drugs won't be silenced by the death of one activist, Lovely questioned the AAP government's claims of having eliminated the drug menace and urged journalists to visit the villages to assess the extent of the problem.

Reports of 'dharnas' and road blockades were also received from the Bijli Ghar Chowk in Tanda, the Hajipur crossing in Dasuya and the Civil Hospital Chowk in Mukerian.

Raminder Singh, president of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contract Workers Union, said bus services on several routes had been affected by the road blockades.

"Buses have not been stopped, but they halted wherever roads were blocked," he said, adding that services on the Jalandhar-Dasuya-Mukerian-Tanda and Chandigarh routes were affected.

Heavy police deployment was made across districts to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

In Mohali, roads were blocked near the Sohana Chowk and the Phase 7 roundabout, while a highway in Kharar was blocked by some protesters.

In Ferozepur, shops in the key commercial areas in both the city and the cantonment remained shut as traders voluntarily observed the shutdown, which remained peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere in the district.

Public transport remained suspended during the bandh, leaving a large number of passengers in Ferozepur stranded at bus stands and other points.

In Amritsar, Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the situation remained peaceful with police keeping a close watch on the developments.

Shops and commercial establishments also remained shut in Jagraon, Khanna, Mulanpur Dakha and Raikot in Ludhiana district.

However, the bandh had only partial impact in Ludhiana city, as all the major markets in the old city, including Chaura Bazaar, Saban Bazaar, Gur Mandi, Sarafan Bazaar and Dal Bazaar, remained open.

Some shops remained closed as a mark of protest in the Ghumar Mandi and Model Town markets.

However, there was a complete shutdown in Phagwara, where all shops and educational institutions remained closed.