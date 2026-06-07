Punjab Horror: Dalit Men Paraded Semi-Naked Over Phone Snatching

A shocking incident in Punjab's Muktsar saw two Dalit men paraded semi-naked and brutally thrashed by villagers over alleged mobile phone snatching, leading to a police investigation and intervention by the State Scheduled Castes Commission.

Key Points Two Dalit men were paraded semi-naked and dragged through an agricultural field in Punjab's Muktsar after allegedly snatching a mobile phone.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The victims, identified as drug addicts, sustained blunt injury marks, and one had a prior drug-related case involving sedative tablets.

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu notice of the incident, demanding a report from the Muktsar Senior Superintendent of Police by June 9.

Two Dalit men, accused of snatching a mobile phone, were paraded semi-naked and dragged through an agricultural field with their hands tied with a rope by a group of people at Jharod village in Punjab's Muktsar.

The men, identified as drug addicts, allegedly took a mobile phone from a migrant labourer. Following this, they were caught and thrashed by some villagers on Saturday, police reported.

Investigation Underway After Viral Video

A purported video, which went viral on social media, showed both men being dragged by individuals holding their legs upwards.

The mother of one of the men expressed distress, stating she was unaware of her son's actions but confirmed he was brutally thrashed. She emphasised that if they had committed a wrong, they should have been handed over to the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Malout Jaspal Singh confirmed that police visited the scene after becoming aware of the incident through the video. Police also noted that one of the men had a prior booking in a case involving 200 sedative tablets.

Medical examinations have been conducted, revealing blunt injury marks on the men. Police assured that appropriate action would be taken based on their medical reports and statements.

Both men have also been booked for allegedly snatching the mobile phone.

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu notice of the incident, demanding a report from the Muktsar Senior Superintendent of Police in this regard by June 9.