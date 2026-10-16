Unravelling The Barnala Murder-Suicide: Man Hacks Wife, Consumes Poison

Police in Barnala are investigating a tragic murder-suicide where a 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with an axe on Friday before taking his own life by consuming poison, with drug addiction cited as a potential factor in family disputes.

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Key Points A 50-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe in a Barnala village on Friday.

After the alleged murder, the man returned home and consumed a poisonous substance, subsequently dying.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and motive behind the tragic incident.

Preliminary information suggests the husband's alleged drug addiction may have led to frequent family disputes.

The couple had four children, and the wife reportedly reared livestock to help support the family.

A 50-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife dead with an axe in a village here on Friday before dying by consuming a poisonous substance, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Bhola Singh and his wife, Karamjit Kaur alias Kammo, both aged around 50.

Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances and motive behind the incident.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

According to Mahal Kalan Station House Officer Kamaljit Kaur, Karamjit had gone to the fields near Channanwal village around noon along with a fellow villager, Manjit Kaur, to collect fodder for cattle, as she routinely did.

While she was cutting grass in the field, her husband Bhola Singh allegedly approached her from behind and attacked her several times with an axe he was carrying. She died on the spot, the SHO said.

After the alleged murder, Bhola Singh returned to the village and consumed a poisonous substance. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Barnala, where doctors declared him dead.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaswinder Kaur, who reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, confirmed the deaths and said investigation is underway to establish the reason behind the killing and the subsequent suicide.

Investigation And Family Background

The couple had four children -- three daughters and a son. Their eldest daughter is married, while the other children are pursuing studies, according to information available.

Preliminary information suggests that Bhola Singh was allegedly addicted to drugs, which reportedly led to frequent disputes within the family. However, police have not yet established whether substance abuse or suspicion played any role in the incident.

Bhola Singh, who worked as a daily-wage labourer, had married twice. He had a son from his first marriage who lives separately in the village. Karamjit reportedly reared livestock to help support the household.