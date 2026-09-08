Punjab man dies by suicide after raising drug issue to minister

The tragic suicide of a Punjab man after he publicly questioned a minister about the persistent drug menace has ignited a political firestorm, intensifying scrutiny on the state government's efforts to combat 'chitta' supply.

IMAGE: The body of Gulzar Singh brought to Umeed Multi-Speciality Hospital after he allegedly consuming poison. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points Gulzar Singh, a Punjab resident, died by suicide after questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the persistent drug supply.

In a viral video, Singh expressed distress over his son's drug addiction and the continued availability of 'chitta' in his village.

Opposition parties, including SAD and Punjab Congress, have condemned the incident and demanded a thorough investigation.

The incident has intensified scrutiny on the Mann-led AAP government's efforts to curb the drug menace in Punjab.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide following Gulzar Singh's death.

The drug menace in Punjab was under the spotlight on Tuesday with the opposition taking up in a big way the alleged suicide of a villager who said in a purported video that the supply of 'chitta' continued unabated and questioned Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Gulzar Singh, a 47-year-old from Dirba in Sangrur district, died on Monday night after allegedly consuming poison.

His family said he had questioned Cheema about the supply of drugs in the area during an event in Dirba on September 6.

Family Alleges Pressure After Public Questioning

His nephew Karanvir Singh said Gulzar Singh was taken outside the venue by some local villagers after he questioned Cheema. The daily wager was also pressured by locals to seek an apology and consumed poison, Karanvir said, adding, "We want justice".

As the purported video of his last moments went viral, opposition parties cornered the Mann-led AAP government and demanded a probe.

Opposition Demands Justice And Probe

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded justice for Gulzar Singh. "Gulzar Singh of Dirba merely asked Harpal Cheema a question about the drug menace, and he was allegedly pushed to the point of taking his own life," he alleged.

"He had questioned Harpal Cheema at a public gathering about his son's drug addiction and asked what was being done to eradicate drugs. After this, he was allegedly pushed to such a state that he was forced to consume Celphos," said Majithia, naming a pesticide.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said he was deeply saddened by this incident.

"A father, watching his family being destroyed as his son battled drug addiction, raised his voice and questioned @HarpalCheemaMLA He was subjected to such immense harassment and pressure that he ultimately attempted suicide," Warring said in a post on X.

Gulzar Singh's Last Words And Police Action

Gulzar questioned Cheema about the availability of drugs in his area in the video.

"Sarpanch will be responsible for my death. I had questioned about 'chitta' (an umbrella term for synthetic drugs). My son takes it. Everything is sold," Gulzar is heard saying.

"Chitta band nahi hoya (Supply of chitta has not stopped)," he said.

Gulzar was initially taken to the Civil Hospital in Sangrur and then to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

He was again taken to a hospital in Sangrur and finally shifted to a private hospital in Ludhiana where he died on Monday night.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide in the matter.