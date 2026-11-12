Home  » News » Kasauli Pistol Threat: Punjab Man Arrested After Dramatic Confrontation

Kasauli Pistol Threat: Punjab Man Arrested After Dramatic Confrontation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 12, 2026 16:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A Punjab resident faces arrest in Himachal Pradesh after allegedly threatening a woman with a pistol, escalating the incident from her home to a police post in Kasauli.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Punjab resident, Narender Kumar (37), was arrested on Thursday in Kasauli for allegedly threatening a woman with a pistol.
  • Kumar reportedly entered Anjali Devi's house on November 10, pointed a pistol at her, and threatened to kill her in the presence of her son.
  • He followed the woman to a police post in Kuthar, where he again pointed the gun at her before being immediately arrested.
  • A case has been registered against Kumar under Sections 333 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

A Punjab resident was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a pistol at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Incident

The accused was identified as Narender Kumar (37), a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

 

According to the woman, Anjali Devi, Kumar entered her house on November 10, pointed a pistol at her and threatened to kill her in the presence of her son. She alleged that Kumar asked her to go with him to Punjab; otherwise, he would either kill her or himself.

As the woman approached the police to lodge a complaint against the accused, he followed her to the police post in Kuthar, where he pointed the gun at her again. He was immediately arrested.

Confirming the report, Solan Superintendent of Police Tirumalaraju S D Varma said a case under Sections 333 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

kasauli pistol threathimachal pradesh crimepunjab resident arrestednarender kumaranjali devi

More From Rediff

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill

Govt plans special Parl session to pass women's quota bill
'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
Arpita Singh, Painter Who Defied Labels

Arpita Singh, Painter Who Defied Labels

Related Stories

Delhi Police Head Constable Accused Of Killing Food Delivery Agent

Delhi Police Head Constable Accused Of Killing Food Delivery Agent

Web Stories

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts
6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali