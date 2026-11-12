Kasauli Pistol Threat: Punjab Man Arrested After Dramatic Confrontation

A Punjab resident faces arrest in Himachal Pradesh after allegedly threatening a woman with a pistol, escalating the incident from her home to a police post in Kasauli.

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Key Points A Punjab resident, Narender Kumar (37), was arrested on Thursday in Kasauli for allegedly threatening a woman with a pistol.

Kumar reportedly entered Anjali Devi's house on November 10, pointed a pistol at her, and threatened to kill her in the presence of her son.

He followed the woman to a police post in Kuthar, where he again pointed the gun at her before being immediately arrested.

A case has been registered against Kumar under Sections 333 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

A Punjab resident was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a pistol at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Incident

The accused was identified as Narender Kumar (37), a resident of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

According to the woman, Anjali Devi, Kumar entered her house on November 10, pointed a pistol at her and threatened to kill her in the presence of her son. She alleged that Kumar asked her to go with him to Punjab; otherwise, he would either kill her or himself.

As the woman approached the police to lodge a complaint against the accused, he followed her to the police post in Kuthar, where he pointed the gun at her again. He was immediately arrested.

Confirming the report, Solan Superintendent of Police Tirumalaraju S D Varma said a case under Sections 333 and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.