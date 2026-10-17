Punjab Government Steps Up Fight Against Illegal Mining

The Punjab government has significantly ramped up its efforts against illegal mining, conducting multiple enforcement operations across key districts, leading to substantial seizures and arrests.

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Key Points Punjab government has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining across Pathankot, Kapurthala, and Sri Anandpur Sahib on Saturday.

Operations resulted in the seizure of heavy machinery, vehicles, and the arrest of one person, with cases registered under relevant acts.

In Pathankot, officials seized a machine and a tipper from 'Trehan Stone Crusher', which was allegedly operating despite suspension on May 22.

Separate operations in Kapurthala and Sri Anandpur Sahib districts over the last two days also resulted in seizures of tippers, machines, and tractors.

Mines and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal reiterated the government's commitment to eliminating illegal mining and ensuring strict legal action.

Punjab government has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining, conducting four enforcement operations across Pathankot, Kapurthala and Sri Anandpur Sahib, Mines and Geology Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said on Saturday.

The operations resulted in the seizure of heavy machinery and vehicles used in illegal mining, the registration of cases and the arrest of one person, the minister said.

Crackdown Details And Seizures

During a late-night operation in the Jaswan village area of Pathankot district, officials seized a machine and an unnumbered tipper loaded with approximately 400 cubic feet (CFT) of gravel, he said.

Multiple teams inspected the crusher zone in Jaswan village, where they found the machine allegedly being used for illegal mining at 'Trehan Stone Crusher'. The gravel-laden tipper was also seized, and the police took possession of both.

A case was registered at Taragarh Police Station under Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals Act, 1957, and Sections 303(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Goyal said Trehan Stone Crusher had already been suspended by the executive engineer, drainage-cum-mining and geology, on May 22. Despite the suspension, the crusher was allegedly operating with the help of a generator and selling mineral material.

The crusher owner was allegedly misleading customers by claiming that the crusher was operating with government approval.

Operations In Kapurthala And Sri Anandpur Sahib

In a separate operation in Kapurthala district, the mining department's flying squad, along with the local police, raided Khijarpur village and seized six tippers, a machine and a tractor in connection with suspected illegal mining.

Two of the seized tippers were carrying around 800 cubic feet (CFT) of sand each. An FIR has been registered in the matter.

In Sri Anandpur Sahib district, raids were conducted in Swara village over the last two days to curb illegal mining activities, Goyal said.

Government's Firm Stance Against Illegal Mining

The minister said the government was committed to eliminating illegal mining and would take strict legal action against those found violating the rules.

He said his department was working in close coordination with the police to detect illegal mining activities and bring the offenders to justice.

"Strict enforcement of the law is being ensured to prevent losses to the state exchequer, and mining operations are being carried out in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations," said the minister.