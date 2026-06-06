Accused Shot In Encounter, Snatched SLR Recovered

Punjab Police successfully recovered a Self Loading Rifle (SLR) snatched from a Home Guards jawan, arresting the main accused, Shamsher Singh, after an encounter in Ferozepur district.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Police successfully recovered a Self Loading Rifle (SLR) snatched from a Home Guards jawan on May 30.

The main accused, Shamsher Singh, was apprehended following an encounter in the Ladhuka area.

Shamsher Singh sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire with police.

The government-issued SLR 7.62 mm rifle was recovered during the operation.

Preliminary investigation revealed the accused was involved in several previously registered criminal cases.

Police have recovered the Self Loading Rifle (SLR) snatched from Punjab Home Guards (PHG) jawan Sukhwinder Singh in the Makhu block of Ferozepur district on May 30, following the arrest of the main accused in an encounter, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, Shamsher Singh of Makhu, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire in the Ladhuka area and was admitted to a hospital.

Police Operation Leads To Recovery

Senior Superintendent of Police, Fazilka, Gagan Ajit Singh said a few days ago, unidentified assailants armed with sharp-edged weapons attacked a PHG jawan posted on sentry duty at the old Harike Head Bridge in the Makhu area of Ferozepur district. The attackers snatched his government-issued SLR 7.62 mm rifle and fled from the spot. The Ferozepur police later registered an FIR at the Makhu police station.

"Following the incident, police launched an intensive investigation and formed special teams to trace the accused and recover the weapon. During the probe, police received information about a suspect carrying the snatched rifle near a drain in the Ladhuka area," the SSP said.

The police team reached the spot and laid a cordon, he said, adding that the accused opened fire on the police party after noticing their presence. The police retaliated; during the exchange, the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was apprehended and the snatched SLR 7.62 mm rifle was recovered, he said.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was involved in several previously registered criminal cases. The SSP said further investigation is underway and raids are being conducted to apprehend the other accused.