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North India Grapples With Intense Heatwave Conditions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 20:02 IST

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As an intense heatwave grips Punjab and Haryana, residents face soaring temperatures significantly above seasonal averages, with Bathinda and Rohtak recording extreme highs.

Key Points

  • Punjab and Haryana are experiencing unabated hot weather conditions.
  • Bathinda recorded the highest temperature in Punjab at 46.2 degrees Celsius.
  • Rohtak was the hottest in Haryana, reaching 44.5 degrees Celsius.
  • Temperatures across both states are several notches above normal for this time of year.
  • Chandigarh, the common capital, registered 42 degrees Celsius.

The ongoing hot weather conditions sweeping Punjab and Haryana remained unabated on Wednesday, with Bathinda sizzling at 46.2 degrees Celsius and Rohtak recording 44.5 degrees Celsius. At several other places in the two states, maximum temperatures hovered a few notches above normal limits.

Key Temperature Readings Across States

The maximum temperature in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, settled at 42 degrees Celsius, over three degrees above normal, according to the MeT here. Bathinda was the hottest place in Punjab.

 

Hot weather conditions also prevailed in Amritsar, which recorded a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius, over three notches above normal limits. Ludhiana recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius, over five degrees above normal, while Patiala also recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius. Ferozepur registered a high of 43.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, while Rohtak was the hottest place recording four notches above normal limits, Ambala recorded a high of 42.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while Hisar recorded a high of 43.9 degrees Celsius, over two notches above normal. Karnal recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius. Sirsa braved a hot day at 43.6 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature at Gurugram settled at 42 degrees Celsius.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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