Punjab Police Arrest Two, Recover RDX IED In Major Terror Breakthrough

Punjab Police have successfully thwarted a significant cross-border terror conspiracy in Mohali, arresting two individuals and seizing a fully assembled RDX-based Improvised Explosive Device, preventing a potential attack on public infrastructure.

Key Points Punjab Police's SSOC Mohali arrested two associates of a foreign-based terror operative.

A fully assembled 2.5 kg RDX-based IED was recovered from the suspects.

The operation foiled a plot to target critical public infrastructure in SAS Nagar (Mohali).

The arrested individuals, Mani Singh and Abhishek Kumar, were recruited by a foreign handler via social media due to financial difficulties.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full terror network and its linkages.

In a breakthrough against cross-border terror networks, State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) SAS Nagar (Mohali) thwarted a terror conspiracy by arresting two associates of a foreign-based terror operative and recovering one fully assembled RDX-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from their possession, officials said on Thursday.

Those arrested are Mani Singh (32), a resident of Gujjarpura in Amritsar and Abhishek Kumar (28), a resident of Gillwali Gate in Amritsar. The Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said the recovered IED, weighing approximately 2.5 kilograms, was fully assembled and ready for use.

Foiling A Major Terror Plot

The operation foiled a nefarious plot aimed at targeting critical public infrastructure in SAS Nagar and averted a potentially catastrophic threat to public safety and security, he said in a post on X.

The DGP said further investigations are underway to uncover the entire terror network, including handlers, associates, and linkages involved in the conspiracy.

Details Of The Arrest And Investigation

Sharing operational details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Counter Intelligence, Ashish Choudhary said acting on intelligence inputs, police teams apprehended both suspects near a park opposite YPS Chowk, Mohali; they had travelled from Amritsar to Mohali by bus along with the explosive device.

Officials immediately summoned the bomb disposal squad, which successfully neutralised and dismantled the IED while following all prescribed safety protocols.

The IGP said the preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Mani Singh, recently contacted a foreign-based handler via a social media platform and introduced his brother-in-law Abhishek Kumar to him.

During their interactions, a foreign-based handler offered financial assistance in return for carrying out certain tasks, and both agreed to work for him due to their financial difficulties, he said.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station SSOC, SAS Nagar.