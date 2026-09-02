Punjab farmers begin week-long protest against Indo-US trade deal

Farmers have launched a significant week-long protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, demanding crucial agricultural reforms including fair Minimum Support Price (MSP) and debt waivers, while also opposing controversial trade and electricity bills.

IMAGE: Chandigarh Police have made elaborate security and traffic arrangements in view of the SKM protest. Photograph: @ANI/X

Key Points Farmers are protesting at the Chandigarh-Mohali border for a week, demanding resolution of key agricultural issues.

Major demands include fixing Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the C2 plus 50 per cent formula and waiving farmer debts.

Protesters oppose the proposed India-US trade deal, Electricity Amendment Bill, and Seed Bill, citing adverse impacts on agriculture and states' rights.

Concerns about groundwater depletion in Punjab and demands for legislative action on water-sharing agreements are also central to the protest.

Farmers seek financial assistance and government jobs for families of those who died by suicide due to debt, along with complete debt write-off.

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha began a week-long protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border on September 1, Tuesday, over several issues, including opposition to the proposed India-US trade deal.

Farmers from across Punjab arrived in tractor-trolleys and other vehicles and assembled at the protest site, carrying ration and other essential items, including fans and beds.

Farmers could be seen taking rest on the road and also in their tractor-trolleys on Tuesday evening.

Several farmer bodies, including Bharti Kisan Union-Lakhowal, BKU-Rajewal, BKU-Dakaunda and Kirti Kisan Union, are participating in the protest, which will continue till September 7.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said on Tuesday that around 2,000 tractor-trolleys were expected to reach the site by the evening.

Some farmers had arrived at the protest site on Monday evening, he said.

"We have come here to press the Centre and the Punjab government to accept our demands," Lakhowal said.

Key Demands Of Protesting Farmers

Among their major demands are fixing the minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce based on the C2 plus 50 per cent (1.5 times the comprehensive cost of production) formula and waiving the debts of farmers and farm labourers.

They are also opposing the proposed India-US trade deal, claiming it is against the interests of agriculture and the nation.

They demanded the withdrawal of the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, alleging that it would lead to the complete privatisation of the electricity sector.

The farmers are also seeking withdrawal of the proposed Seed Bill, claiming that it would weaken the rights of states in matters related to seed research, development and other activities, strengthen centralisation and enable domestic and foreign corporate companies to establish a monopoly in the seed sector.

Addressing Punjab's Water Crisis

Addressing a gathering of farmers, leaders expressed concern over water crisis and said as per the report of the Central Water Commission, 133 out of 153 blocks in Punjab have emerged as over-exploited or critical blocks.

Groundwater is depleting, they said, adding that to resolve the water issue, the central and Punjab governments should make serious efforts based on the riparian principle and the constitutional framework.

The farmer leaders also demanded that the legislative assembly pass a resolution to repeal and reassess all "unconstitutional and discriminatory agreements" made with Punjab regarding water issues.

They further said the price of sugarcane must be fixed at Rs 500 per quintal, besides noting that the Punjab government should, at its own level, guarantee procurement of basmati, moong, maize, potato, peas and cauliflower at the MSP.

Tackling Farmer Debt And Distress

The farmer leaders said the debt burden on farmers and labourers increased because of the "wrong policies" of successive governments.

On the one hand, the prices of agricultural inputs have increased considerably, while on the other, farmers are not receiving remunerative prices, resulting in the debt burden on farmers and labourers becoming heavier day by day.

They demanded that farmers and labourers be freed from debt on the lines of corporate houses.

Families of farmers and labourers, who died by suicide because of debt and financial distress, should be provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh, one family member should be given a government job, and the entire debt -- including government, cooperative and private loans -- should be written off, they asserted.

Among those who addressed farmers included Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Prem Singh Bhang and Buta Singh Shadipur.

Farmer leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Harmeet Singh Qadian, Buta Singh Burjgill and Manjit Singh Dhaner were also present.

Traffic Diversions Due To Protest

Farmers are also demanding the repeal of the Dam Safety Act, alleging that it encroaches upon the ownership rights of states over dams.

In view of the protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, authorities have diverted vehicular traffic on the road stretch from Faidan barrier towards Chandigarh on Purv Marg.

The road stretch from the T-point at Sector 48 light point towards the internal road of Sector 48-49 and from Sector 49/50 towards Chandigarh has also been restricted.

The public has been advised to use alternate routes, according to a Chandigarh police advisory.

The Mohali police has closed the road from IISER Chowk to Bestech Mall in Phase 11 and the Jagatpura-Chandigarh road.

Commuters have been advised to take alternate routes to enter Chandigarh.