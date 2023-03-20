News
Punjab extends mobile internet/sms ban till Tuesday noon

Punjab extends mobile internet/sms ban till Tuesday noon

Source: PTI
March 20, 2023 11:54 IST
The Punjab government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services till Tuesday noon, even as the hunt for the Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continued for the third day.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

The state authorities had on Saturday suspended the internet and SMS services in the state till Sunday noon.

Later, the curbs were extended till Monday noon.

 

According to the latest order of the home affairs and justice department on Monday, “It is directed that all mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/5G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except for voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be further suspended from March 20 (12 noon) to March 21 (12 noon) in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order.”

Broadband services are not being suspended so that banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted, said the order issued by the additional chief secretary of the home department. 

Source: PTI
 
