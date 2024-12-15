Punjab DGP, MHA director meet fasting farmer leader Dallewal

The Punjab police chief along with a senior officer in the Union ministry of home affairs on Sunday met fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, and enquired about his health.

IMAGE: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with other members stage a protest concerning the health situation of Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal who is on a fast-unto-death, at Khanauri Border in Sangrur, Punjab, December 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav and director in the ministry of home affairs Mayank Mishra reached the Khanauri border point where Dallewal has been sitting on fast-unto-death since November 26, and also heard his demands.

The 70-year-old Dallewal, a cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

Their visit came two days after the Supreme Court directed the Centre and Punjab government representatives to immediately meet Dallewal.

The top court had further directed that the farmer leader be provided medical help and persuaded him to break his indefinite fast, saying his life was precious.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yadav said, "We came here to enquire about the health of Dallewal."

"I have with me the government of India's representative Mayank Mishra who was specially sent here," he said.

Mishra said, "We have heard whatever his (Dallewal) demands are."

To a question, he said, "There was no proposal of any kind. I came here to hear him and also for implementation of the SC order."

DGP Yadav said, "We have appealed to Dallewal that the way he is leading a peaceful agitation, it has been appreciated everywhere. And the government has also taken cognisance of it."

He said as per the orders of the Supreme Court, Dallewal be convinced and emergent medical aid be provided to him.

"The chief minister has specially sent a message and our efforts are that talks should be held on their demands and this issue is resolved," the DGP said.

"We have appealed to farmers that Dallewal's life is precious. Medical facilities have been provided here and we are making efforts to resolve the issue with their coordination," he said.

Yadav said the SC has given them a mandate.

"The SC has said that Dallewal is a senior citizen, he has some health issues and thirdly he is a prominent farmer leader," he said, adding the SC has directed that emergent requisite medical aid be provided to Dallewal.

Well-equipped ambulances have been stationed here, Yadav said.

"We are constantly speaking to farmer leaders and we expect that we will reach a positive outcome, he said.

To another question, Yadav said the Punjab government had a clear stand and it considers farmers' demands genuine and also supported it.

"We have tried that facilities be provided to him. It is an effort of the Punjab government that farmers' demands be facilitated," the DGP said.

Yadav said Dallewal's vital symptoms are constantly being monitored.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The three attempts of farmers to take out a foot march to Delhi have been foiled by the Haryana security personnel at Shambhu border.

Besides a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.