Punjab cop firing case: Shooter killed, 5 nabbed; Pak links suspected

The accused Karanveer Nandi sustained bullet injuries to his leg and chest. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Jandiala along with the injured police personnel, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

IMAGE: A visual from the site, in Amritsar, Punjab, September 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Amritsar Rural police on Saturday arrested five accused linked to the firing incident involving assistant sub-inspector Jaswant Singh, who was posted with the Amritsar commissionerate.

Key Points Inspector general of police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that two shooters, identified as Karanveer Nandi and Gurpreet alias Gopi, both residents of Jyoti village, were identified.

The accused Karanveer Nandi sustained bullet injuries to his leg and chest. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Jandiala along with the injured police personnel, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Senior superintendent of police Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the police recovered a motorcycle, two pistols, and live cartridges from the suspect.

Speaking to ANI, inspector general of police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated that two shooters, identified as Karanveer Nandi and Gurpreet alias Gopi, both residents of Jyoti village, were identified.

He added that the police also arrested individuals accused of harbouring the accused.

The accused Karanveer Nandi sustained bullet injuries to his leg and chest. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Jandiala along with the injured police personnel, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He further stated that foreign-based handlers orchestrated the operation by luring the suspects with monetary incentives.

"ASI Jaswant Singh, who was posted with the Amritsar City Commissionerate, was on his way home when, around 8 PM, he heard a gunshot and sustained an injury... In this case, two shooters, Karanbir Singh Nandi and Gurpreet Gopi, both residents of Jhanjoti village, were identified; we also arrested the individuals who had provided them with a hideout and shelter...," the IGP said.

"Acting on information received this morning, a joint team comprising local police and the CIA unit launched a search in this area, under the jurisdiction of police station Jhander, where we are currently standing. They spotted an individual approaching on a motorcycle and signalled him to stop. Without any provocation, he launched a life-threatening attack on the police, firing bullets... We have arrested all five accused individuals linked to this case, including those who provided shelter (harbouring). Investigations revealed that handlers based abroad were orchestrating this by luring them with money," Bhullar added.

Senior superintendent of police Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the police recovered a motorcycle, two pistols, and live cartridges from the suspect. He added that ongoing investigations suggest the suspect has links with a Pakistan-based handler.

"A constable was injured in the thigh, while another officer escaped after a bullet hit his bulletproof jacket. During the exchange of fire, he was shot in the thigh and chest and is currently in critical condition. Police recovered his motorcycle, two pistols and live rounds. The investigation is ongoing, which indicates his links to a Pakistan-based handler," Chahal told ANI.

IG Bhullar said that the police have identified several underground and overground associates linked to the accused and further investigation is underway to establish their network and identify the handlers.

He said the police are also investigating where the accused stayed and whom he contacted after escaping from custody. Further details will be disclosed as the investigation progresses.