Anti-Drone System Constable Arrested With 15 Kg Heroin In Tarn Taran

A Punjab Police constable, part of the state's anti-drone system, has been arrested with 15 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran, highlighting the ongoing challenges in combating drug smuggling across the border.

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Key Points A Punjab Police constable, deployed with the state government's anti-drone system in Tarn Taran district, was held with 15 kg of heroin on Wednesday.

Constable Karandeep Singh was intercepted by the Border Security Force at Sarai Amanat Khan area in Tarn Taran, where the heroin was recovered from his car.

The BSF informed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following the apprehension, and preliminary investigation confirmed the constable's posting with the anti-drone system.

The Punjab government installed its 'Baaz Akh' anti-drone system in border areas in August last year to combat drug and weapon smuggling from Pakistan.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, making anti-smuggling initiatives crucial for the state.

A Punjab Police constable, deployed with the state government's anti-drone system in Tarn Taran district, was held with 15 kg of heroin, official sources said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway

Constable Karandeep Singh was intercepted by a team of the Border Security Force during checking at Sarai Amanat Khan area in Tarn Taran, and 15 kg of heroin was recovered from his car, they said.

After apprehending the constable, the BSF informed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in this case, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the constable was posted with the anti-drone system.

Further investigation in the matter was underway, they said.

The Punjab government installed its own anti-drone system in the border areas in August last year. The initiative of the state government was aimed at checking the smuggling of drugs and weapons through drones from Pakistan.

At that time, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said Punjab was the first state to have its own such system deployed at the border areas.

The anti-drone system was called 'Baaz Akh' (Hawk Eye), and it was projected as the second line of defence in the border districts in coordination with the Border Security Force.

Punjab shares a 553-kilometre border with Pakistan, spanning the districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur and Gurdaspur.