Punjab Cong rift widens as Channi vs Warring showdown continues

The Punjab Congress is grappling with renewed internal strife as a powerful faction, including Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, actively campaigns for the replacement of state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, despite the party high command's recent decision to retain him.

IMAGE: Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi and pther party leaders meet Punjab AICC general secretary In-Charge Bhupesh Baghel, in Chandigarh on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A significant faction within the Punjab Congress, led by Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, is pushing for the removal of state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Dissident leaders, including at least 12 MLAs, conveyed their sentiment against Warring's continuation to party general secretary Bhupesh Baghel during an 80-minute meeting.

Senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa stated the need for an 'uncompromised' leader, implicitly criticising Warring, while Warring defended himself against such accusations.

Bhupesh Baghel, the state in-charge, claimed no one objected to the high command's decision on Warring but acknowledged conveying 'certain concerns' to the party leadership.

The infighting highlights deep divisions within the Punjab Congress as it prepares for the 2027 assembly elections, with calls for unity against the ruling AAP government.

The turmoil in Punjab Congress over the leadership issue seems to be far from over with many leaders on Saturday pushing for replacing president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring even though party general secretary in charge of the state Bhupesh Baghel claimed no one has any objection to the party high command's decision to give the incumbent another term.

After staying away for days since Baghel arrived in the state on Monday on an apparent fire-fighting mission, Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi and leaders close to him met the former Chhattisgarh chief minister at party MLA Rana Gurjit's Sector 4 residence in Chandigarh.

On July 1, the Congress announced that Warring would continue as the Punjab unit president and appointed Channi as chairperson of the campaign committee.

Said to be "miffed" at not being appointed the state unit president, Channi had not met Baghel. Several leaders close to Channi had also stayed away.

Dissident Camp's Show of Strength

During Saturday's meeting that lasted for nearly 80 minutes, the dissident camp, which appeared to present a show of strength with over 80 leaders including at least 12 MLAs turning up, conveyed the sentiment to Baghel against Warring's continuation as state unit chief, sources said.

Notably, the infighting in the state unit appeared to have intensified with several leaders pushing for Warring's removal. Without taking any name, senior leader and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, told reporters after the meeting that they want a leader who is not "compromised".

Baghel, however, claimed no one in the state unit has any objection to the party high command's decision on the state chief. "Everything is fine. All is well (in Punjab Congress)," Baghel maintained while speaking to PTI Videos after landing in Delhi.

Later, in a post on X, Channi said, "United for Punjab, Congress leaders who contested the last assembly elections met Punjab Congress Incharge, Bhupesh Baghel ji, to present the collective views of the Congress party workers and the public."

Baghel's Assurance and Future Plans

Baghel said some colleagues have conveyed and raised certain concerns, which he will convey to the high command. The Congress leader preferred not to call it a meeting, saying during his visit in the run-up to the 2027 polls, he met several leaders at their residences too and went to Rana's house on his invite.

"I spoke to all colleagues and they shared their views with me. No one has any objection to the decision of the party high command; everyone stands with the high command. "There were a few issues that our colleagues raised and as the general secretary in-charge, I assured them that I would safeguard and keep in mind everyone's interests," he said.

Baghel said he also assured them that if a candidate is winnable, he or she will definitely be given a ticket. No one should feel disadvantaged just because they lack backing of a major leader, he said. "Secondly, some colleagues have conveyed and raised certain concerns, which I will convey to the high command," he added without elaborating.

Asked whether a demand was raised to change Warring, Baghel said, "Aise koyee baat nahi huyi" (no such thing came up)". Channi and leaders close to him attended it but Warring was not a part of it. Immediately after the meeting, Baghel left the venue to fly back to Raipur. Warring drove him to the airport.

'Uncompromised Leader' Demand

Shortly after Saturday's meeting, senior leader Randhawa told reporters in Channi's presence that feelings of workers were conveyed and it was also stated that in a party, sometimes decisions have to be reversed. He indicated that Warring was not acceptable to the Channi camp.

It was conveyed that the situation in Punjab under the AAP is such that corruption is rampant and law and order has worsened and only a united Congress can take on the Bhagwant Mann government and for this they need such leader who can take them on and speak fearlessly and assertively, he said. "Sanu thok ka bolne wala leader chhahiye, sanu compromised leader nahi zaroorat. (...We don't want a compromised leader)," Randhawa said in Punjabi without taking any name.

Channi reached Rana Gurjit's residence along with Randhawa, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and several other leaders. Leader of Opposition and senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was invited by Gurjit Singh, and former deputy chief minister O P Singh were also present at the meeting.

Reacting to Randhawa's "compromised leader" remark, Warring told reporters, "Who is compromised? Has Randhawa ji taken any names? If not, why are you people pointing it at me?" Bajwa, when asked about it, said he will have to find out in what and whose context Randhawa made the remark.

Bajwa, however, said common Punjabis want to see a Congress government. He added "minor irritants or some misgivings" which may be there will be resolved soon, this has been assured by Baghel. Everyone is with the Congress and its ideology and all want to see the party return to power, Bajwa said.

At the same time, Warring said Randhawa and he have been working together for past nearly five years and if anyone of them was compromised, they could not have stayed together then.

"But Randhawa is right that there should not be any sleeper cell or compromised leader in our party. Many are accused of meeting BJP leaders, some leaders from Uttar Pradesh, and at times leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party. Punjab does not need a compromised leader and sleeper cell," Warring said.

Later, in another brief interaction outside the airport here, Baghel said, "Yes, I agree that any leader who is compromised will not work. If any leader will be compromised by BJP, AAP or any other leader, it will not work. It is my responsibility that I won't let it happen."

Replying to a question, he said no issue was raised that Channi should be declared chief ministerial face for Punjab polls. "No such talk happened. We only want Congress to form government," he said. Despite their initial reluctance, Channi and senior Congress leaders close to him on Thursday decided to finally end days of suspense and meet Baghel to apprise him of the party workers' "sentiments".

Several sitting MLAs from Punjab Congress, some MPs, former MPs and MLAs, and leaders from across various constituencies reached Rana Gurjit's residence in the morning. Indicating a show of strength by the Channi camp, party leader Barinder Dhillon told reporters, "Tell me one leader who is not here today. The entire Congress is here."

Former minister Gurpreet Kangar said before the meeting that it was being held specifically to discuss whether Warring's leadership was acceptable to them or not.

On Monday, several senior leaders met in Mohali in Channi's presence, days after several incumbent and former MLAs threw their weight behind the Jalandhar MP to be reconsidered for the state party president's post.

Baghel had earlier this week ruled out any change in the state party leadership.