Punjab CM Vows Strict Action In Anti-Drug Activist's Murder

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly condemned the tragic murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, vowing stringent action against all perpetrators and criticising political opportunism surrounding the incident.

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Key Points Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday condemned the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota, in Mansa.

CM Mann asserted that strict action would be taken against all responsible, including those involved in planning or conspiring the crime.

He criticised opposition parties for politicising the tragic incident, stating their priority is to uphold the rule of law.

Parvinder Singh, known for his activism against drug abuse, was shot dead in a busy market in Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday.

The medical store owner allegedly responsible for the shooting was arrested from Salasar in Rajasthan on Wednesday, amidst public anger and protests.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday termed the murder of an anti-drug activist as tragic and asserted that no one will be spared for the crime.

CM Mann's Strong Stance

He also hit out at opposition parties for playing politics over the murder to serve their vested interests.

Condemning the tragic incident in Mansa, the Chief Minister said, "The incident is extremely tragic, and strict action will be taken against everyone responsible. No one involved will be spared."

"If anyone was involved in planning or conspiring behind the incident, in addition to those directly responsible, that person will also be brought within the ambit of the law and face stringent action," he asserted.

"It is unfortunate that opposition parties are playing politics over the dead bodies and using this tragedy to serve their vested interests. Our priority is to ensure strict action against everyone responsible and uphold the rule of law," Mann said.

Parvinder Singh, alias Jhota, known for raising his voice against drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot dead in a busy market in Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday.

The medical store owner who allegedly opened fire was arrested from Salasar in Rajasthan on Wednesday as anger spilt onto the streets. The chemist's shop was set on fire by a mob while authorities razed a portion of his house.

Jhota's father had given a call for 'Punjab bandh' for Thursday, with political parties including Congress, Akali Dal, BJP, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha and state government employees' unions extending support.