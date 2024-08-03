News
Rediff.com  » News » Punjab CM denied political clearance to visit Paris

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 03, 2024 14:04 IST
The Centre has denied political clearance to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his visit to Paris to support the Indian Hockey team at the Olympic Games, an official source said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Mann, who holds a diplomatic passport, was scheduled to visit Paris from August 3 to 9 for the Indian hockey team's quarterfinal match on August 4, and had sought political clearance for his visit.

 

The Centre denied him the permission, saying that since Mann is a Z-Plus security protectee, it is not possible to arrange his level of security at a short notice, the source in the state government said.

The Chief Minister's Office was informed of the decision Friday evening, the person said.

Political clearance for senior political leaders is required from the Ministry of External Affairs for travelling abroad.

Mann had on Friday congratulated the Indian hockey contingent for a historic win over Australia in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games. India on Friday beat the formidable team for the first time since 1972 by 3-2.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India beat the Tokyo Games silver medallist and nemesis Australia in its final pool match.

'It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that India defeated Australia by 3-2. Harmanpreet Singh led the team to victory by scoring two goals in this important match,' Mann had said in his congratulatory message to the team.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
