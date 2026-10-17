Punjab BJP Chief Demands CBI Probe In Anti-Drug Activist Jhota's Murder, Calls For Black Protest

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon has intensified pressure on the AAP government, demanding a CBI probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and calling for widespread protests against the state's handling of the persistent drug menace.

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Key Points Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon met the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13.

Dhillon demanded a CBI investigation into Jhota's killing and appealed to Punjab residents to wear black turbans and dupattas in protest against the AAP government.

The BJP leader alleged that the AAP government has failed to tackle the drug menace in Punjab and is silencing those who speak out against it.

Dhillon cited other cases, including Gulzar Singh's alleged suicide and the murders of Sidhu Moosewala and Sandeep Nangal Ambian, to highlight the lack of justice.

Jhota's body has not yet been cremated as his family and supporters refuse to perform last rites until justice is delivered.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday met the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and participated in the protest over his killing here, demanding a CBI investigation in the matter, as he appealed to people of Punjab to wear black turbans and dupattas in protest against the AAP government.

Jhota was shot dead by a medical store owner here on October 13, with his body yet to be cremated as family members and supporters refuse to allow last rites until justice is delivered.

During his visit, Dhillon met Jhota's parents and expressed his condolences.

Addressing a gathering, the Punjab BJP president said Jhota had tirelessly raised his voice against drugs and was a crusader for an addiction-free future for Punjab's youth, asserting that his sacrifice would always be remembered.

Dhillon appealed to people of Punjab to rise in protest against the AAP government -- wear black turbans and dupattas and carry black flags until justice is delivered in Jhota's murder.

The appeal was welcomed by Jhota's father and those participating in the protest.

BJP Alleges Government Failure On Drug Menace

Dhillon alleged that the AAP government has failed Punjab with incompetent tackling of the drug menace.

He said the party had promised to eradicate drugs within three months of coming to power, yet drug trade continues to flourish across the state.

Instead of curbing the menace, those raising their voices against drugs are being silenced, he alleged, claiming the Jhota murder was not an isolated incident.

Referring to Gulzar Singh of Sangrur, he alleged that the man had been driven to suicide for speaking out against drugs.

He also cited the murders of singer Sidhu Moosewala and kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian, claiming their families were still awaiting justice.

Demand For CBI Probe Intensifies

Dhillon said he had little hope that the AAP government would deliver justice in the Jhota case, adding that he had written to the Punjab governor on the day of the incident demanding a CBI probe in the matter.