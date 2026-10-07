Punjab BJP Accuses AAP Government Of Rampant Corruption, Predicts Its End

The Punjab BJP has intensified its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government, alleging rampant corruption and predicting its imminent downfall, especially after the CBI registered a case involving an OSD to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Key Points Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon accused the AAP government of rampant corruption, stating its "end is near" on Wednesday.

The CBI registered a corruption case involving an OSD to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior officers on Tuesday, following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

BJP workers, led by Dhillon, protested in Mohali, symbolically smashing a pot representing corruption and burning an effigy of the AAP government.

Former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticised the AAP for holding protests over the CBI raids, emphasising that the action was court-ordered, not government-initiated.

Jakhar urged the government of India to ensure the investigation is completed within a stipulated timeframe, in accordance with the court's orders.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Wednesday accused the AAP government of indulging in rampant corruption and pushing the state to "ruin", claiming that its "end is near".

"The corruption pot of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filled to the brim. Cases relating to the alleged loot of public money and corruption are now coming to light. Those who looted Punjab will have to answer to the people of the state," Dhillon said.

The remarks came a day after the CBI registered a corruption case involving an OSD to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior officers on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and conducted searches at multiple locations including Mann's "camp office".

"The CBI has booked six persons, including two public servants, middlemen and associates namely Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister, Punjab, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder, and R S Nagra, and unknown public servant(s) and private person(s)," the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

BJP Intensifies Attack On AAP Government

Former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also lashed out at the AAP government over the corruption issue, alleging that the state would be freed from the plunder allegedly carried out by the party's leaders and their henchmen.

During a protest by BJP workers against the Mann government here, Dhillon symbolically smashed a pot representing corruption.

BJP workers subsequently also burnt an effigy of the AAP government as part of the protest.

The AAP government came to power projecting itself as an "honest government", but cases allegedly linked to corruption and the misuse of public money were now coming to light one after another, Dhillon claimed.

He said the people of Punjab are watching the developments closely and would give their verdict at the appropriate time.

High Court Directs CBI Probe

Referring to corruption-related cases in Punjab, Dhillon alleged that despite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) writing several times to the Punjab Police, the state government failed to conduct an appropriate investigation, forcing the matter to reach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

He alleged that while action was being taken in the cases, the AAP government appeared "rattled" by the developments.

The Punjab BJP chief said that if the AAP government had nothing to hide, it should face the investigations instead of questioning them. "Instead of raising questions over the probe, the government should establish its transparency," he said.

He further claimed that people of Punjab are fed up with the government's "false promises" and alleged corruption.

He asserted that the AAP government's "end is near" and that people would show it the way out of power.

Sunil Jakhar Slams AAP's Response

Jakhar said the time has come for the Aam Aadmi Party government's alleged corruption game to end.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public life, saying that his pledge, "Neither will I indulge in corruption nor allow others to do so," was being put into practice.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Jakhar slammed the AAP for holding protests over the CBI raids.

He said the action had been taken on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, rather than those of the government of India.

He said central agencies had repeatedly given the AAP government opportunities to investigate corruption cases itself, but in protecting his "henchmen", the chief minister brought the heat of the fire to his own doorstep.

"Had the Punjab Police and Vigilance Bureau conducted impartial investigations, Mann would not have had to face this situation," Jakhar said.

He urged the government of India to ensure that the investigation was completed within a stipulated timeframe, in accordance with the court's orders, and that the CBI was provided with the necessary staff so that AAP's alleged pretence of being victimised could be exposed before the public.