Rediff.com  » News » Punjab assembly passes resolution against the Agnipath scheme

Punjab assembly passes resolution against the Agnipath scheme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 30, 2022 15:00 IST
The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the Centre's Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

IMAGE: Youngsters block railway tracks in protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Photograph: PTI Photo

Two Bharatiya Janata Party legislators Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan, however, opposed the resolution.

The resolution was moved in the House by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

 

Participating in the discussion on the resolution, Mann said he will soon raise the issue of Agnipath scheme with the prime minister and the Union home minister.

Vehemently opposing Agnipath, Mann said this scheme was against the country's youth.

Leader of Opposition and Congress legislator Partap Singh Bajwa demanded that the Agnipath scheme should be withdrawn.

Akali MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali also supported the resolution and demanded the scheme's roll back.

Protests had erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis.

It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year's recruitment to 23.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Army veterans can't find govt jobs post retirement
Why Agnipath Protests Will Fizzle Out
Agnipath Anger: Why Modi Needs To Worry
Gehlot meets tailor's family, urges NIA for fast probe
Foxconn may set up EV manufacturing unit in India
#ThrowbackThursday: When SRK, Gauri Partied With...
Massive landslide in Manipur kills 6, dozens missing
The War Against Coronavirus

